Washington Football Team really, really wants to keep mystery settlement secret

(Reuters) - Some years ago, the Washington Football Team entered into a settlement agreement with several other parties. Who were they? We don’t know. What was the settlement about? We also don’t know. We don’t even know precisely when the settlement was signed.

And the Washington Football Team really seems to want it keep it that way. The team moved this week to intervene in a hotly-contested case between its former general counsel, David Donovan, and Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Stekloff, whom the team hired in July to conduct an internal investigation after a detailed report from the Washington Post said that the team’s front office tolerated or even condoned sexual harassment of women employees. (The National Football League has since assumed oversight of Wilkinson’s investigation.) Donovan had moved for a preliminary injunction to block Wilkinson from “disseminating information that is the subject of a confidential agreement.” He dropped the suit without explanation before the injunction hearing. Now the team and its lawyers at Dechert have stepped in to assert claims of privilege and other reasons why the settlement agreement and related documents must remain secret.

The litigation over the mystery settlement agreement exemplifies the frustrating reality of how companies use confidentiality agreements to restrict public information about their conduct, then litigate furiously to keep even the existence of the agreements a secret. In this case, the Washington Football Team’s ex-GC sought to keep his entire case against Wilkinson under seal. He and the team failed at least in that sweeping objective: The case revealed the existence of a secret settlement apparently signed by the team’s ex-lawyer and four other parties. How much more we will ever know about the deal remains to be seen.

I should note here that none of the lawyers in the case responded to my emails. Donovan is represented by Cathy Hinger of Womble Bond Dickinson. Wilkinson’s counsel is Thomas Connolly of Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis. The team’s lawyer is Christina Sarchio of Dechert.

The case docket in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, does not reveal precisely what prompted Donovan to file a complaint against Wilkinson on Nov. 9. The complaint is not in the docket. Nor is Donovan’s motion for a preliminary injunction. Nor, for that matter, are the other initial 22 docket entries in the case. They’re all under seal, without even docket descriptions. The public docket begins with entries 23 and 24, Donovan’s Nov. 13 motion and brief to maintain a seal over the entire court record. His justification? “Preserving the confidentiality of the confidential information and confidential agreement is the object of the action and all allegations, motions, exhibits and testimony are inextricably intertwined with confidential information that the action seeks to protect.”

Happily for the public interest in open court proceedings, U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga said in a Nov. 17 order that there’s nothing extraordinary about the “central issue” in the dispute. Ordinary redactions, he said, should suffice. He agreed to keep the record sealed while the two sides worked out redactions with U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan Davis.

Most of the ensuing filings, up until Donovan abruptly dropped the case on Nov. 23, are sealed, although they revealed snippets of information. Wilkinson’s team moved for a deadline extension for her response to the preliminary injunction motion, noting that she had to consult with the NFL because “the response necessarily addresses the conduct of the ongoing investigation that Wilkinson Stekloff is performing for the NFL.” Wilkinson also disclosed that she had just interviewed the owner of the Washington Football Team, Dan Snyder, as part of that investigation. Her “gratuitous” revelations irked Donovan, who said Wilkinson’s brief underscored the urgency of the sealing and redaction he had requested.

But before Judge Davis issued a ruling on what information had to be redacted, and before a scheduled Nov. 30 hearing on Donovan’s preliminary injunction motion, the ex-GC abruptly dismissed the suit. It’s not clear why, although his Nov. 25 “notice of mootness” suggests a motive. In that notice, Donovan argued that his dismissal of the case should, in effect, freeze the status quo in the case, with everything that hadn’t yet been publicly released remaining under seal. The court, he argued, no longer had jurisdiction after the dismissal. “Consequently, Wilkinson’s attempts to reverse the status quo by asking the court to have another hearing and unseal confidential information are legally ineffective,” the GC wrote.

Donovan was too late, though: On the same day that he filed the motion, Judge Davis ruled on proposed redactions and sealing. He said that publicly-filed documents must redact the words “settlement” and “settlement agreement,” as well as references to “the matter giving rise to allegations” and identifying information about who made the complaint. Also required redactions, per Judge Davis: privileged information, references to an arbitration demand and “any references to the NFL, Washington Football team or the word ‘team.’”

The judge also ordered specific redactions in filings related to the mystery document but said the filings that had been excluded from the docket were to be refiled publicly with the specified material blacked out.

Lawyers for Wilkinson and Donovan met to negotiate over the ordered redactions. They were not able to reach agreement on all of the disputed documents, according to a Dec. 7 filing by Donovan. But Wilkinson notified Donovan that she had filed four documents with agreed-upon redactions with the court, with the intention that they be filed publicly. Donovan’s lawyers immediately contacted lawyers for the team, which moved to intervene “to determine if the team has privilege, privacy, and/or confidentiality interests at stake in the disclosure of this information that it may have a legal right to protect.” Wilkinson did not oppose the motion. Judge Davis granted it on Wednesday.

It seems to me to be likely that the magistrate judge sticks to his previously-ordered redactions, which already anticipated that some information would be shielded by privilege. He also already seemed to account for the team’s privacy concerns by requiring redaction of references to the team, as well as references to the people who filed complaints.

As I said, we still don’t even know the context of Wilkinson’s intention to “disseminate” the settlement agreement since Donovan’s injunction motion isn’t in the docket and the briefs addressing it are sealed. I doubt she planned to disclose the document in a press release. Indeed, we might never have known about the mystery settlement had Donovan not attempted to use the court system to keep it secret.