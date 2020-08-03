Flight MH370 plaintiff wants SCOTUS to review forum doctrine, claiming ‘disarray’ below

(Reuters) - The estate of a Texas man who presumably died in the 2014 disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 asked the U.S. Supreme Court last week to address “disarray” and “confusion” in the lower courts about the deference trial courts owe to U.S. plaintiffs in forum non conveniens determinations.

Thomas Wood is the executor of the estate of his deceased brother, Philip Wood, a U.S. citizen and IBM employee who was on temporary assignment in Malaysia immediately before the disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines plane he was traveling aboard. Thomas Wood filed a suit against Boeing, which designed and manufactured the vanished 777, in state court in Illinois. He also sued Malaysian Airlines in federal court. After Boeing removed the Illinois suit to federal court, both of Wood’s suits ended up in consolidated multidistrict litigation before U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington, D.C.

In 2018, Judge Jackson dismissed Wood’s claims along with those of dozens of other plaintiffs, finding that Malaysia is the proper forum for litigation over the plane’s disappearance. The trial judge acknowledged that Wood’s case against Boeing presented “perhaps the closest call,” because the suit involved a U.S. plaintiff suing a U.S. corporation on behalf of a dead U.S. citizen over alleged defects in a product designed and manufactured in the U.S. But much of the evidence would be from Malaysia, she said, and the case would be complicated by any Boeing attempt to rope in Malaysian defendants.

“The United States’ strong public interest in securing a legal remedy for its citizens,” the judge wrote, “is nonetheless overshadowed by Malaysia’s overwhelming interest in the resolution of claims concerning this national disaster.”

The D.C. Circuit affirmed Judge Jackson’s ruling in January. In an opinion written by Judge Neomi Rao, the appeals court said the trial judge had not abused her discretion in concluding that both public and private interests favor Malaysia as the proper forum even for litigation against Boeing.

Wood’s Supreme Court counsel at Baker Botts argued in last week’s petition that this case marks the apotheosis of a disturbing trend of lower-court judges disregarding the high court’s forum non conveniens directives. The Supreme Court, they said, made clear in a trio of decisions – most recently, 2007’s Sinochem v. Malaysia International Shipping (549 U.S. 422) – that trial judges have discretion to dismiss suits by U.S. plaintiffs on forum non conveniens grounds “in only the rarest of circumstances,” like when litigation in the U.S. would disproportionately disadvantage a defendant.

But instead of sticking to the “nearly irrebuttable” presumption in favor of U.S. jurisdiction for suits filed by U.S. plaintiffs against U.S. defendants, the brief said, trial courts have “struggled” to apply the Supreme Court’s rigorous standard, “deploying an improper ‘which forum seems best on balance’ analysis.”

Baker Botts cited a purported split among the federal circuits on the degree of deference courts owe in forum non conveniens analysis to U.S. plaintiffs who choose to sue in U.S. courts. The 4th, 8th and 11th Circuits require defendants to show “material injustice.” The 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 9th Circuits use a “sliding scale” based on the legal validity of the plaintiff’s choice of forum, the Wood petition said. Only the 1st Circuit gives no deference to U.S. plaintiffs.

The brief argued that Wood’s case against Boeing should not have been dismissed under either the material injustice or sliding scale standards. Judge Jackson suggested in her ruling that Philip Wood was entitled to a high degree of deference, although she noted that the 2nd Circuit has said that deference may be diminished when plaintiffs have chosen to live abroad. Wood argued on appeal to the D.C. Circuit that the trial judge did not actually pay deference to his choice of a forum. The appeals court said it found no reversible error in the judge’s analysis of deference.

If for no other reason, Wood’s Supreme Court petition said, the justices should take the case to guide lower courts on the deference issue, “arguably the most important consideration in any forum non conveniens analysis.”

Boeing was represented in the D.C. Circuit by Eric Wolff of Perkins Coie, who did not respond to my email requesting comment on Wood’s Supreme Court petition. Wood counsel of record Evan Young of Baker Botts also did not respond to my email.