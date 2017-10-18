All the money in the world can’t buy redress from FBI, prosecutors

(Reuters) - When Institutional Investor wrote last year about David Ganek’s Manhattan federal court suit accusing the government of violating his constitutional rights, the magazine portrayed Ganek as a man who does not lack for millions. Ganek was the founder of Level Global, a hedge fund that once managed $4 billion in assets. The fund abruptly shut down in 2011, after a much-publicized raid by prosecutors investigating insider trading. Ganek himself was never charged. After the fund’s collapse, according to Institutional Investor, he became known for his philanthropy, his service on corporate boards and his modern art collection. Ganek reportedly sold a single painting from his collection for $26.5 million in 2013. This summer, he and his wife sold their Park Avenue duplex for $25.25 million (admittedly, a discount from the co-op’s original 2014 asking price of $44 million).

Ganek, in other words, isn’t like most people who regard themselves as victims of prosecutorial overreach. He had all of the resources he needed to hold the FBI and the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office accountable for what he asserted were violations of his Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights, including great lawyers like former U.S. District Judge Nancy Gertner. In 2015, he filed a complaint blaming the government for the failure of his hedge fund. In 2016, Ganek accomplished the rare feat of persuading a federal judge to allow his $400 million case to proceed, defeating the government’s argument that it is shielded under law enforcement officers’ qualified immunity for money damages.

But on Tuesday, Ganek’s case ran into a hard wall at the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In an opinion by Judge Reena Raggi for a panel that also included Judges Denny Chin and Susan Carney, the appeals court said that even if investigators misstated evidence from a cooperating witness to obtain a search warrant against Ganek, they nevertheless had probable cause to seize his records when they raided the LG hedge fund offices.

The government’s actions were justified, according to the opinion, because investigators had good reason to search Ganek’s office regardless whether he personally knew about supposedly illegal trades by his fund. As you may recall, Ganek claimed the government misrepresented evidence from its cooperating witness, former LG employee Sam Adondakis, when investigators sought a search warrant for his computer and phone records. The former employee had specifically denied in an FBI interview that Ganek was aware Adondakis illegally obtained information from insider sources, but the affidavit accompanying the search warrant request asserted that Ganek knew about his employee’s inside sources.

The 2nd Circuit basically said government’s misstatement didn’t make any difference. Investigators would have received the warrant to search Ganek’s office even if the affidavit had correctly represented what Adondakis told investigators. “Probable cause to search a location, such as Ganek’s office, for evidence of a crime does not require probable cause to think that the person whose premises is to be searched is himself a knowing participant in the criminal activity under investigation,” the opinion said. “It requires only probable cause to think that evidence of a crime — by whomever committed — will be found in the place to be searched.”

In fact, according to the appeals court, Ganek’s guilt or innocence was beside the point. His fund was under a cloud of suspicion so “there was at least a fair probability (for the government) to think that his office was among the LG premises where evidence of an insider trading scheme would be found.”

Ganek, as I mentioned, was never charged with insider trading. (LG co-founder Anthony Chiasson was convicted at trial but the 2nd Circuit reversed his conviction.) But the appeals court suggested, in an echo of the government’s briefs in the case, that Ganek may nevertheless have known about illegal trading at LG. He was a sophisticated trader who “would likely know without needing to be told” that Adondakis’ information was confidential, the 2nd Circuit said. Or he could have heard from others at the fund that LG was trading on illegal tips, the court said.

Regardless, the appeals court said, Ganek’s office was fair game. “Much has been made by Ganek and, to a degree, the district court about whether or not Ganek knowingly traded on inside information,” the opinion said. “While evidence that Ganek knowingly traded on inside information would enhance probable cause to search his office, the absence of such mens rea evidence would not preclude probable cause for such a search.”

Also beside the point, according to the 2nd Circuit: the government’s motive for misstating the evidence against Ganek in the search warrant affidavit. “We need not here decide whether the affidavit’s misrepresentation of Adondakis’s statement was knowingly false because, even if we assume it was, we conclude that the statement was not necessary to probable cause,” the court said.

Ganek said publicly at the CNBC Delivering Alpha conference in 2016 that friends advised not to sue prosecutors and the FBI, to let well enough alone. Ganek decided the cause of government accountability was worth pursuing even if he wasn’t likely to win.

The 2nd Circuit decision showed Ganek’s risk wasn’t just in dollars. The appeals court theorized Ganek may have suborned illegal trading and refused to reach a conclusion on his allegations of prosecutorial misconduct. No wonder the statement Ganek issued after the ruling was so bitter: “This is a dangerous day for private citizens and a great day for ambitious, attention-seeking prosecutors who are now being rewarded with total immunity.”