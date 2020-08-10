MDL judges have power to order common benefit fees when unfiled cases settle - GM judge

(Reuters) - Can judges presiding over multidistrict litigation in federal court require plaintiffs’ lawyers to surrender a portion of their fees to a common benefit fund when they settle state-court cases - or even cases that haven’t been formally filed?

In a nuanced analysis of this “confounding” question, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman of Manhattan ruled Friday that there’s a distinction between settlements of cases filed in state court and those that haven’t been filed. The judge, who is presiding over a long-running MDL involving alleged defects in GM ignition switches, found that as a general matter, plaintiffs' firms that have settled state-court cases are not required to surrender a small share of their fees to MDL lead counsel, as long as the firms did not use work product from the MDL to litigate their clients’ suits in state court.

But plaintiffs’ firms are on the hook for common benefit fees when they settle unfiled claims, Judge Furman said. Common benefit fees, he explained, are intended to address the so-called free rider problem, in which a small group of lead lawyers execute the work that allows a much bigger group of plaintiffs’ lawyers to resolve their cases. In state-court litigation, Judge Furman said, state judges can decide what to do about the free rider problem – and, indeed, federal judges might be intruding on states’ authority if they attempted to interfere. But plaintiffs’ lawyers can’t avoid judicial scrutiny of their obligation to lead MDL counsel by settling claims without filing suits, Judge Furman held.

The two plaintiffs' firms that challenged common benefit fee assessments – Bailey Cowan Heckaman and the Potts Law Firm – argued that Judge Furman had no authority over their state or unfiled claims. As the judge discussed, federal circuits have reached conflicting conclusions on that issue. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held in 2014’s In re Genetically Modified Rice Litigation that the federal judge overseeing the GMO rice MDL did not have the power to order plaintiffs' lawyers in state-court GMO suits to contribute a share of their fees to the MDL common benefit fund. But in 2015’s In re Avandia, the 3rd Circuit ruled that MDL courts are entitled to enforce their own orders, so an MDL judge had authority to order a plaintiff’s firm that participated in the MDL to pay a 7% common benefit fee on all of its settled cases.

Judge Furman sided with the 3rd Circuit, in the absence of guidance from the 2nd Circuit or the U.S. Supreme Court. “The court is not exercising jurisdiction over cases or parties not before it; it is exercising jurisdiction over the MDL,” he wrote. “Pursuant to that jurisdiction, the court has authority to regulate the conduct of the MDL parties and MDL counsel, even where such regulation affects the interests of others.”

In this case, he said, the Potts and Bailey Cowan firms appeared in the MDL and were therefore subject to the pre-trial order establishing a common benefit fund. (The specific protocol calls for GM to withhold a small percentage of each settlement to be deposited in the fund, rather than requiring plaintiffs’ lawyers affirmatively to contribute a share of their fees.) Their unfiled cases, moreover, fell under the pre-trial order’s definition of “related matters,” Judge Furman said. The firms were able to reach settlements of their unfiled cases “precisely because lead counsel and others in the MDL did a massive amount of substantive legal work on their behalf,” he wrote. So to allow Potts and Bailey Cowan clients to benefit from that work by settling without filing a formal suit, “would be the very definition of a free ride.”

If MDL judges did not have the power to enforce their orders, Judge Furman said, free-riding could hypothetically escalate to the point that plaintiffs’ lawyers outside of MDL leadership could file a single case in the consolidated proceeding in order to obtain access to lead counsel’s work product but otherwise avoid filing their clients’ cases in the MDL to evade common benefit fees. “In the end, lead counsel would be undercompensated, and the incentives to perform work for the common benefit in this and future MDLs would be insufficient,” Judge Furman wrote. Averting that scenario, he said, is “a permissible exercise of the court’s inherent authority.”

Camp Bailey of Bailey Cowan did not respond to a request for comment. Eric Jensen of the Potts Firm said he was “still processing Judge Furman’s order” but “as always … will do what is best for our clients.”

Lead counsel from Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Hilliard Martinez Gonzales did not respond to my email.

Lead MDL counsel contended in a response to motions by Bailey Cowan and Potts that the other plaintiffs firms did, in fact rely on work from the MDL in some state-court settlements and thus owe common benefit fees in those cases. As I’ve explained, Judge Furman held that state-court settlements are generally not subject to MDL common benefit fee orders, with the caveat that those settlements were not obtained with work products from the MDL. Given the dispute between lead counsel and the other firms on this question, Judge Furman ordered Bailey Cowan and Potts to file affidavits listing their state-court settlements and confirming whether they used MDL work product in the cases.