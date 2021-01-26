Goldman to Supreme Court: Make it easier for defendants to escape shareholder suits

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs informed the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that the court’s 2014 ruling in Halliburton v. Erica P. John Fund has been, well, a flop.

But the bank told the justices they can change that! What the Supreme Court needs to do, Goldman’s lawyers at Paul, Weiss, Rifkin, Wharton & Garrison argued in the bank’s opening brief in Goldman Sachs v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, is remind lower courts just how much leeway defendants are supposed to have in opposing shareholder fraud class actions.

In the 2014 decision, as you surely remember, the Supreme Court left intact the structural premise of securities class actions, in which shareholders are entitled to a presumption of reliance on defendants’ alleged misrepresentations as long as they can show the company’s shares traded in an efficient market. (That premise, in turn, is based on the idea that in an efficient market, the share price reflects all public information.)

But the Halliburton decision emphasized that defendants can rebut that presumption of reliance -- and thus prevent shareholders from being certified as a class. The Supreme Court said in Halliburton that securities class action defendants are entitled to offer evidence that their alleged misrepresentations did not actually affect the price of their companies’ shares. If defendants can break the chain between its share price and the alleged fraud, the court said in Halliburton, then shareholders can’t litigate as a class.

Since that 2014 decision, Goldman said in Monday’s brief, Halliburton has benefited defendants in a grand total of five cases, one at the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals (IBEW Local 98 Pension Fund v. Best Buy Co, 818 F.3d 775) and four in trial courts. By Goldman Sachs’ reckoning, no securities class action defendant has managed to rebut the presumption of reliance since 2018. And they’ve had plenty of chances: Shareholders have filed more than 2,000 securities class actions since the Supreme Court’s Halliburton ruling.

The record in cases positing a so-called price maintenance theory is even worse for defendants, Goldman said. These cases, as I’ve explained, are a twist on classic shareholder class actions in which plaintiffs allege that a company’s share price rose in response to a fraudulent statement and then fell when the truth was disclosed. In price maintenance cases, shareholders allege that a company’s misrepresentations allowed its share price to remain at an unwarranted height. The extent of the fraud, according to price maintenance theory, is revealed by the drop in the company’s share price when the truth emerges.

This theory – which underlies the Goldman class action, as I’ll explain – has become increasingly prevalent in shareholder fraud class actions in the last several years, with endorsements by the 2nd, 7th and 11th Circuits. A 2019 Harvard Law Review study found that 60% of a sample of shareholder class action filings between 2014 and 2017 were based on price maintenance. And Halliburton has proved to be singularly ineffective in defeating class certification in these cases. According to Goldman’s brief, defendants in price maintenance cases have never successfully invoked Halliburton to defeat class certification.

The problem, according to Goldman, is that lower courts have failed to strike the proper balance between Halliburton and previous Supreme Court decisions. In 2013’s Amgen v. Connecticut Retirement Plans, the court held that shareholders are not required to prove the materiality of a defendant’s alleged misrepresentations in order to be certified as a class. And in a precursor to the 2014 Halliburton decision, the justices said in a 2011 decision known as Halliburton I that shareholders don’t have to prove price impact at the class certification stage.

Goldman argued that its case exemplifies the imbalance. Goldman shareholders allege that the company’s share price was artificially inflated by statements about its business principles, such as avoiding conflicts of interest and putting customers first. Shareholders posited that when Goldman fell under government investigation for an alleged conflict of interest in the structuring of four collateralized debt offerings, including the Abacus CDO that led the bank to a $550 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the market realized the falsity of the bank’s statements of business principle. They attributed declines in Goldman’s share price to the allegedly fraudulent statements of business principles.

Goldman contends – and has expert testimony to back the contention – that declines in its share price were unrelated to those statements. The bank’s experts offered evidence that the market did not react to dozens of news reports on Abacus and other CDOs but was spooked when the government began investigating. The share price drop, according to the bank, wasn’t because investors realized Goldman’s generic statements were false. Those statements, it argued, were not material to investors and had no impact on the price of its shares.

When the 2nd Circuit upheld certification of the shareholder class in Goldman’s case, the majority said the bank’s emphasis on the generic, anodyne nature of the alleged misstatements was an attempt to “smuggle” materiality into litigation over class certification.

That approach, Goldman told the Supreme Court, undermines the intent of the justices’ 2014 Halliburton decision, making it virtually impossible for defendants to rebut the presumption that investors relied on alleged misstatements. The bank called on the Supreme Court to make it clear to the lower courts that they must take defendants’ evidence on materiality and price impact into account during class certification litigation. Amgen and Halliburton I hold that investors are not required to prove those elements at the class certification stage, but, Goldman argued, those rulings do not preclude trial and appellate courts from looking at defendants’ evidence rebutting the presumption of reliance. Defendants’ price impact evidence at the class certification stage, Goldman said, may overlap with evidence on the merits of shareholders’ claims.

It’s time, the bank said, for the Supreme Court to clarify that “a court may not refuse to consider evidence relevant to price impact merely because it is also relevant to materiality and loss causation.”

I asked the Arkansas pension fund’s Supreme Court counsel, Thomas Goldstein of Goldstein & Russell, for comment on Goldman’s brief but didn’t hear back.