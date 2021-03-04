Shareholder bar turns out in force at SCOTUS to back pension fund suing Goldman

(Reuters) - I don’t know if Goldman Sachs’ attempt to undo the certification of a class of investors suing the bank for allegedly misrepresenting its business principles is, as Goldman has proclaimed, the most important securities case to hit the U.S. Supreme Court since the justices reconsidered the essential framework of shareholder class actions in 2014’s Halliburton v. Erica P. John Fund.

But it’s clear that plaintiffs' firms in the shareholder class action bar are taking the case seriously. Amicus briefs backing the Arkansas pension fund suing Goldman rolled into the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Shareholder firms turned out in force: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann for the National Association of Shareholder and Consumer Attorneys. Grant & Eisenhofer for financial economists. Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein for former commissioners and officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including two former SEC chairs. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check for a big group of institutional investors. Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll for the North American Securities Administrators Association.

Pomerantz, Berger & Montague, Kirby McInerney and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld also signed briefs supporting the Arkansas fund, which is represented in the Goldman class action by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Labaton Sucharow.

These firms gleefully stomp all over each other in lead counsel fights – but those rivalries get put aside when Goldman and the business lobby attempt to curtail securities class actions. It’s kind of like when a grade school bully goes after your sister. No matter how viciously the two of you fight at home, you step up to defend family against outside attacks.

Not all of the briefs include shareholder class action firms. Public Citizen lawyers, for instance, argued that adopting Goldman’s position would add unnecessary cost to securities litigation. The attorneys general of 16 states urged the Supreme Court to remember that shareholder class actions serve the crucial purpose of “remedying actual losses suffered by investors as a result of securities fraud.” I should also point out that shareholder class actions firms were not counsel of record in most of the Supreme Court amicus briefs they signed, deferring to appellate specialists including Deepak Gupta of Gupta Wessler, Daniel Geyser of Alexander Dubose Jefferson, J. Carl Cecere and J.P. Schnapper-Casteras.

The amicus briefs, overall, added to the thrust of the Arkansas fund’s argument in its merits brief that lower courts should rely on empirical evidence, rather than “common sense” or intuition, to decide the price impact of a defendant’s alleged misrepresentations.

I emailed Goldman’s lawyers and counsel to the Arkansas fund for comment on the new round of amicus briefs. Neither side provided a statement in response.

In the underlying case, you probably recall, plaintiffs claimed that Goldman deceived investors when it said in public filings that it placed customer interests ahead of its own and took care to avoid conflicts. Those statements of business principle, shareholders alleged, were proved false in the financial crisis, when Goldman was revealed to have marketed certain complex financial products to clients without revealing its own bets (or the bets of other clients) against the products.

Goldman has insisted throughout the 10-year history of the case that the alleged misrepresentations were so generic that they could not have mattered to investors. The bank said its share price fell because of news it was under government investigation – not because shareholders suddenly lost faith in its anodyne statements of business principle.

The Supreme Court ruled in the 2014 Halliburton case, as you know, that securities class action defendants can defeat class certification if they can show their alleged misstatements had no price impact. So the key question in the Goldman case is what evidence judges can consider. To simplify ruthlessly, Goldman’s lawyers at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Sullivan & Cromwell urged the Supreme Court in the bank’s merits brief to clarify that judges can consider the nature of the alleged misrepresentations in deciding whether the statements had an impact on the share price.

The U.S. Justice Department, in an amicus brief filed last month, agreed that the nature of the statements may be relevant to courts weighing price impact. But the Arkansas fund’s Supreme Court counsel from Goldstein & Russell argued in its merits brief that under Supreme Court precedent, class certification is not the time for courts to consider whether alleged misstatements were material. Judges, the fund said, should rely on expert evidence to decide the price impact of the defendant’s statements, leaving aside their subjective view of whether the statements might have swayed investors.

The financial economists who filed an amicus brief on Wednesday assured the justices that they have the analytic tools to analyze price impact empirically. A distinguished cadre of securities law professors told the Supreme Court that adopting Goldman’s position would allow defendants to skirt the justices’ own holding in 2013’s Amgen v. Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds that securities plaintiffs don’t have to prove materiality to be certified as a class.

One final note on Wednesday’s amicus filings: Most of the filings were dedicated to refuting Goldman’s arguments about the price impact of allegedly generic misstatements, but a group of law professors who specialize in evidentiary law confronted Goldman’s secondary argument that defendants should bear only the burden of production to show their misstatements had no price impact. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held in the Goldman case that the bank had to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that the generic statements didn’t affect its share price. Goldman contends plaintiffs should have born the burden under Rule 301 of the Federal Rules of Evidence. Twenty-seven law professors said Wednesday that Goldman is wrong.

The Goldman case is set for oral argument on March 29.

