Nightclub can’t sue gunmakers over mass shooting 'anxiety' - 6th Circuit

(Reuters) - The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an entertainment venue’s novel theory of liability against makers of assault weapons on Monday in Primus Group v. Smith & Wesson, ruling that Primus’ allegation of public anxiety over mass shootings is not a sufficiently particularized injury to meet constitutional requirements for a class action in federal court.

The three-judge appellate panel – Judges Alice Batchelder, Karen Moore and John Bush – affirmed a decision dismissing the case by U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus of Columbus, Ohio (2019 WL 5067211).

“The complaint supplies no facts to demonstrate that Primus is ‘among those injured’ by mass shootings,’ that gun violence affects Primus ‘in a personal and individual way,’ or that Primus has ‘a direct stake in the outcome” of this suit,” Judge Moore wrote in the 6th Circuit opinion, citing U.S. Supreme Court precedent on Article III standing requirements. The appeals court decided the case without oral argument.

Primus, which operates a nightclub and restaurants in Columbus, alleged that “public hysteria” over mass shootings has led to an increase in security costs and a decline in attendance. In a class action on behalf of “all citizens, persons and inhabitants of the United States of America,” Primus asserted public nuisance and racketeering claims against Smith & Wesson, Bushmaster, Sig Sauer and several other assault weapon makers. Its complaint sought a nationwide ban on the sale or distribution of semi-automatic rifles.

The venue’s counsel, Percy Squire, emphasized the horror of recurrent mass shootings with assault weapons in Primus’ brief at the 6th Circuit. The brief argued briefly that the mental toll of such shootings is a concrete and particularized injury under 6th Circuit precedent.

“Anxiety arising from the omnipresent threat of mass shootings by civilians armed with assault weapons is sufficient to state an injury in fact,” Primus argued.

Defense counsel included Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur; DLA Piper; the Renzulli Law Firm and Swanson, Martin & Bell. They argued in a joint brief at the 6th Circuit that Primus, a commercial enterprise, cannot suffer from anxiety and that anxiety alone is not sufficient to satisfy the injury-in-fact requirement of Article III of the U.S. constitution.

In an email, Primus counsel Squire said he plans to seek reconsideration. “The recent spectacle of individuals appearing lawfully at protests, state capitols and the U.S. Capitol with assault weapons designed for offensive use in combat, contrary to the court’s opinion, renders the particularized threat posed by civilian ownership of assault weapons palpable,” he said.