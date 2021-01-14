Instacart goes after Uber in data-scraping war with Cornershop

(Reuters) - The online grocery delivery company Instacart brought an action this week against Uber in federal court in San Francisco to find out what Uber knew about allegedly fraudulent data scraping by Instacart rival Cornershop. Uber announced in October 2019 that it was investing $459 million to acquire a 51% stake in Cornershop.

Instacart’s lawyers at Keker, Van Nest & Peters moved to compel Uber to comply with a subpoena for business records and witness testimony in Instacart’s suit against Cornershop in federal court in Marshall, Texas. In the underlying case, Instacart alleges that as Cornershop geared up in early 2020 to launch operations in Texas and Florida, the company misappropriated at least 2,199 Instacart images and product descriptions from Instacart’s website. Instacart claims that the images Cornershop scraped from its website are copyrighted and that the descriptions were proprietary. It sued under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, asserting that it’s owed both statutory damages – at least $2,500 per violation – and lost profits.

Cornershop agreed in September, in a stipulated preliminary injunction in the Texas case, not to scrape any more data from Instacart and not to use images or descriptions it obtained from the Instacart platform. The company contests, however, that it knowingly infringed Instacart copyrights. Its lawyers at Morrison & Foerster and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius are also fighting hard against Texas’ jurisdiction over Instacart’s claims. In a motion to transfer or dismiss the case, Cornershop argued, among other things, that Instacart’s own terms of service specify California as a litigation forum and that Instacart only sued in Texas to avoid unfavorable 9th Circuit precedent. (It’s worth noting that Cornershop would probably like to avoid Texas precedent on DMCA damages: In 2018’s Preston Wood v. Cameron Architects, a Houston federal trial judge held that a DMCA plaintiff was entitled to statutory damages for multiple replications of an infringing image.)

Instacart and Cornershop have already conducted discovery and exchanged three rounds of briefs on jurisdiction. A final round of briefing is scheduled to be completed in February before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

Instacart seems to want discovery from Uber to back its other damages theory: It contends in its filing against Uber that it’s entitled to recover whatever Cornershop unjustly gained from its alleged misappropriation of copyrighted Instacart materials. Those “indirect profits,” it said, may include Uber’s investment in Cornershop – a whopping $459 million, per an Uber announcement in October 2019 – if there is a nexus between Cornershop’s alleged infringement and Uber’s decision to invest. Instacart’s theory appears to be that Uber was eager to take a stake in Cornershop because of Cornershop’s ability to expand quickly into the U.S. market. Instacart has said that Cornershop was only able to accomplish that expansion by misappropriating its copyrighted material.

“Uber’s business models, forecasts, business plans, budgets, variance analyses and valuations for Cornershop will show the value Uber ascribed to Cornershop was based on its ability to quickly enter the U.S. market — a feat that Cornershop was able to achieve only by misappropriating Instacart’s catalog and presenting it as its own,” Instacart said.

Uber’s counsel at O’Melveny & Myers did not respond to an email request for comment on the Instacart motion to compel. In correspondence and filings attached to the motion, Uber argued that Instacart’s discovery demands were overly broad and imposed a disproportionate burden on Uber.

Lawyers for Instacart and Cornershop declined to provide statement in response to my queries.