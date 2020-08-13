JPML rejects nationwide consolidation of business insurance cases. Now what?

(Reuters) - There will not be a nationwide, multi-insurer proceeding to determine whether businesses that shut down in response to COVID-19 are entitled to tens or even hundreds of billions of dollars in insurance coverage.

Late Wednesday, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation denied two motions to consolidate hundreds of suits, including dozens of class actions, by policyholders whose insurers have denied their claims. The JPML judges concluded, after a marathon July 30 hearing on consolidating the cases, that variations in policy language for businesses across different industries in different states “will overwhelm any common factual questions.”

The panel said it will consider creating four smaller MDLs against four insurance groups that have been named as defendants in many cases: Lloyd’s, Cincinnati, The Hartford and Society. The judges called for expedited briefing from those defendants to show why the cases against them should not be centralized and said it will consider establishing single-insurer MDLs at its next meeting, on Sept. 24.

Cincinnati said in an email statement that the panel should avoid insurer-specific MDLs. A spokesman for The Hartford declined to comment. Society counsel Laura Foggan of Crowell & Moring declined to comment. Lloyd’s counsel Paul Fields of Fields Howell did not immediately respond to my email query.

Regardless of whether the panel ends up consolidating the suits against Lloyd’s, Cincinnati, The Hartford and Society – and even if judges in districts with a plethora of insurance coverage suits agree with the panel’s recommendation that they consider informal consolidation and cooperation to streamline the litigation - the short-term effect of Wednesday’s decision will probably be a spate of rulings in individual suits by policyholders.

Those have already begun to be issued, of course. I told you yesterday about a ruling from U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough of Kansas City, who denied Cincinnati’s motion to dismiss a policyholder class action, holding that the coronavirus may cause direct physical loss. Three other judges, however, have sided with insurers and concluded that COVID-19 shutdowns don’t trigger business interruption coverage.

But now that federal judges are sure there won’t be a nationwide, multi-insurer MDL to reckon with COVID-19 and property damage, lawyers on both sides of the litigation predict we’ll see a lot more one-at-a-time rulings on whether COVID-19 shutdowns triggered insurance coverage under property damage or civil authority provisions. At the July 30 hearing before the MDL panel, the lead lawyer for insurers, Richard Goetz of O’Melveny & Myers, argued against consolidation, urging the MDL judges to allow judges to rule quickly. At the time of the hearing, Goetz said judges in individual cases were poised to rule on defense motions to dismiss in at least 18 cases. In an interview Thursday, Goetz said the JPML’s decision not to create a nationwide MDL means judges can start to issue decisions on insurers’ dismissal and summary judgment motions in these individual cases.

“The litigation will proceed more quickly than it would have in an MDL,” Goetz said, predicting that without centralization, cases will end up being litigated by lawyers who specialize in insurance coverage suits.

“I think this litigation will be resolved quickly,” agreed insurer counsel Bryce Friedman of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Friedman predicted that decisions in the next 60 days addressing coverage issues, such as policy language excluding coverage in the event of a viral outbreak, will clarify the viability of policyholders’ suits. He said he’s expecting the litigation to be pared substantially if insurers win these early rulings.

Insurers told the JPML judges in their briefs opposing centralization that every policyholder case involves unique facts, which might seem to undercut the idea that rulings in one case will determine the outcome in others. But you can bet that defendants will argue that judges’ analysis of the legal issues in cases they’ve won is relevant despite variations in state law or policy language.

Policyholder lawyer Adam Levitt of DiCello Levitt Gutzler, who pushed hard for a nationwide MDL, said in an email that it’s no surprise that insurers are celebrating the JPML judges’ rejection of a consolidated proceeding. Forcing plaintiffs to litigate individually will “foment chaos” and enable the insurance industry “to pick off what it believes to be the weaker cases,” he said.

But Levitt and plaintiffs’ lawyer Patrick Stueve of Stueve Siegel Hanson said insurers may come to regret decentralized litigation. They both highlighted Judge Bough’s decision Wednesday allowing claims to move forward against Cincinnati, which, Levitt said, shows that policyholders can frame “key, uniform issues” to survive dismissal.

Stueve, who argued for insurer-by-insurer MDLs at the hearing last month, said Judge Bough would be a good candidate to oversee consolidated litigation against Cincinnati if the panel ends up deciding to create an MDL against specific insurers. If the JPML sent the cases to Judge Bough, Stueve said, policyholders would file a consolidated complaint and rebrief the dismissal issue. But they’ll already know, from Wednesday’s decision, how Judge Bough will analyze the property damage issue.

Even if judges are divided and inconsistent in early rulings in these cases, Stueve said, the chaos could work to policyholders’ advantage. State insurance laws generally hold that if policies are ambiguous, they should be interpreted in favor of policyholders, not insurers. So if judges split on interpreting COVID-19 and property damages provisions, Stueve said, plaintiffs’ lawyers can argue that the division itself if evidence that policies are ambiguous.

The insurance industry dodged what could have been one of the most consequential MDLs in U.S. litigation history. The next few months will tell us whether that was good strategy.