Imagining the COVID insurance MDL that wasn't

It’s been nearly a year since businesses in the U.S. began to experience losses attributable to COVID-19 – and 11 months since thousands of those businesses began filing lawsuits against their insurance companies for denying their claims for business interruption coverage.

Last August, as you probably recall, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation refused to consolidate the cases in a single proceeding to decide whether businesses are entitled to coverage for the losses they sustained in COVID shutdowns. And though the JPML subsequently ordered the consolidation of cases against two regional insurers, Society and Erie, most policyholders were stuck litigating on their own.

Broadly speaking, the going has been rough. According to the University of Pennsylvania's fantastic COVID insurance litigation tracker, policyholders have survived dismissal motions in fewer than two dozen federal court cases so far. Insurers, meanwhile, have won dismissal in nearly 150 cases in federal court. (Plaintiffs have fared better in state court, according to the Penn tracker, avoiding dismissal in 21 cases and losing in 23.)

Two recent wins for policyholders in COVID insurance litigation got me wondering whether plaintiffs would have obtained better outcomes in federal court if their cases had been consolidated. After consulting with Tom Baker, the Penn law professor in charge of the COVID insurance litigation tracker, and plaintiffs lawyers Arnold Levin and Laurence Berman of Levin Sedran & Berman, who were early proponents of a COVID insurance MDL, I think the answer is yes.

I should say here that I also asked this question of insurers and their lawyers. I sent emails to Richard Goetz of O’Melveny & Myers, who presented insurers’ primary argument against a massive consolidation to the JPML last summer, and Society Insurance lawyer Laura Foggan of Crowell & Moring but didn’t hear back. Erie counsel Adam Kaiser of Alston & Bird declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for Cincinnati Insurance. Generally speaking, the insurance industry has argued that the COVID insurance cases should be litigated individually because of variations in both state law and policy language.

The two rulings that sparked my MDL musing were a Feb. 22 decision by U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang of Chicago, who refused to toss three bellwether suits in the Society MDL, and a Feb. 28 opinion from U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly of Chicago, who denied Cincinnati's motion to dismiss a nationwide class action. Though the two decisions applied insurance law from five different states, both judges concluded that policyholders are entitled to move ahead with claims that COVID triggered their insurance coverage for property loss or damage.

The vast majority of federal judges to have ruled on that question, as I mentioned, have held otherwise. So why do I think these two decisions suggest policyholders may have achieved a better outcome in MDLs? Two reasons: One of the rulings was in an MDL and the other was from a judge who sits on the JPML and has heard insurers argue at three different hearings that every case is different.

Plaintiffs lawyers Levin and Berman said it’s significant that the judge who ruled in the Cincinnati class action is Kennelly, who is not only on the JPML but was also a good candidate, in the eyes of some MDL proponents, to preside over a consolidated COVID insurance proceeding.

Kennelly was skeptical about a giant MDL at the JPML’s hearing last summer. But Levin and Berman said he asked tough questions of insurers at a hearing last fall about whether to consolidate the Erie cases, focusing on similarities in insurers’ arguments despite their claims of variation in state law and individual policies.

“You saw the wheels turning in Judge Kennelly’s brain,” Levin said.

The case before Kennelly is a nationwide class action, though his dismissal decision addressed only the claims of the named plaintiff, Texas dentist Derek Scott Williams. Plaintiffs lawyers from Nussbaum Law Group; Seeger Weiss; and Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Olstein, Brody & Agnello (among other firms) will still have to convince the judge to certify a class so other Cincinnati policyholders from around the country can push their claims alongside Williams. But the judge showed a path forward.

Interestingly, Kennelly is the second federal judge to rule that a nationwide policyholders' class action can proceed against Cincinnati. U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough of Kansas City denied two Cincinnati dismissal motions last summer and has since consolidated the two class actions and appointed interim class counsel. How the cases before Kennelly and Bough will intersect remains to be seen.

Chang’s ruling in the Society case underscores a point Penn prof Baker made to me in an email: Judges overseeing MDLs realize their decisions are more consequential than those of judges presiding over individual suits. Judges, Baker said, might think they understand the science behind COVID-19, but that science is developing every day. A judge presiding over an MDL, he said, might be more willing to allow scientific facts to emerge than a judge deciding whether to allow a lone plaintiff to proceed.

“The gravity of wiping out an entire class of cases would make judges think harder about them,” Baker said. Plaintiffs lawyers Levin and Berman agreed. “An MDL judge understands that the goal is to resolve something, to achieve a solution,” Levin said.

It’s too soon to know if that theory will hold in the Erie MDL, which was assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak of Pittsburgh in December. Erie’s lawyers at Alston & Bird are pushing for a quick ruling on dismissal, which was fully briefed and pending in several of the cases transferred to Hornak.

The JPML isn’t going to reconsider its decisions not to funnel COVID insurance litigation into a consolidated proceeding or even several MDLs. Wondering how the cases might have proceeded is pure speculation. But I’d bet most of the insurers looking at the Kennelly and Chung rulings are relieved to have dodged the MDL bullet.

