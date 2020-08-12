Policyholders score a win in COVID-19 insurance case. A roadmap for plaintiffs?

(Reuters) - A new ruling from a federal judge in Kansas City should give some hope – and possibly a roadmap – to policyholders suing their insurers for business interruption coverage after COVID-19 shutdowns. For the first time, a judge has held that the coronavirus constitutes a direct physical loss, triggering insurance coverage for property damage.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, as you know, is mulling whether to consolidate hundreds of federal-court suits by policyholders whose insurers denied them coverage under property damage and civil authority provisions. If the judges end up creating a single, nationwide MDL, it will be the most consequential litigation to arise from the COVID-19 pandemic, with perhaps hundreds of billions of dollars at stake. Most plaintiffs are pushing for consolidation so they can muster their best possible case for the coronavirus caused property damage. The insurance industry, meanwhile, wants to litigate the suits individually, building case-by-case precedent.

That strategy worked in the first few rulings in the litigation, in which judges concluded COVID-19 didn’t trigger property damage coverage. In May, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan denied a preliminary motion to a magazine publisher that said it would go out of business without insurance coverage. In an oral ruling in July, a state court judge in Lansing, Michigan granted Michigan Insurance’s motion to dismiss claims by restaurant owner Nick Gavrilides, noting that he had conceded COVID-19 was not on his properties. Then earlier this month, a judge in Superior Court in Washington, D.C., granted summary judgment to Erie Insurance, finding that the D.C. mayor’s shutdown order did not cause a direct physical loss for the restaurateur Rose’s 1.

Insurers, as you would imagine, have been citing these decisions as they push for dismissal of other individual policyholder suits in state and federal court. Just on Monday, Cincinnati Insurance described the three previous COVID-19 rulings against policyholders in a reply brief backing its motion to dismiss a suit in federal court in Kansas City by a group of hair salons and restaurants represented by Boulware Law, Votava Nantz & Johnson and Wagstaff & Cartmell.

But on Wednesday, the judge overseeing the Kansas City case, U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough, sided instead with the plaintiffs, led by the Studio 417 salon, holding that the policyholders plausibly alleged a direct physical loss attributable to COVID-19. As my Reuters colleague Jon Stempel reported, the ruling appears to be the first win for plaintiffs in the business interruption insurance litigation.

Cincinnati did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Kansas City plaintiffs, unlike plaintiffs in some of the previous cases, argued that the coronavirus – as a widespread, airborne virus that was rampant in the community – had likely infected their properties. It was the presence of the virus, they argued, that had rendered their businesses unsafe and unusable, forcing the shutdowns that triggered their insurance coverage.

Cincinnati, represented by Litchfield Cavo and Wallace Saunders, argued that COVID-19 did not trigger business interruption insurance coverage because it did not cause tangible, physical damage like a fire or hurricane. The coronavirus, Cincinnati argued, can be cleaned from surfaces or will otherwise die naturally within days, leaving no physical trace. Moreover, the insurer argued, the salons and restaurants hadn’t even shown the virus was actually present within their properties.

Judge Bough, however, said that under the ordinary meaning of “physical loss,” the policyholders suffered a loss when the spread of coronavirus led to prohibitions or restrictions on their businesses.

The virus may not have caused physical damage, he said, but Cincinnati could not conflate physical damage and physical loss because its business interruption policies encompass both. And unlike physical damage, Judge Bough held, businesses can experience physical loss when they’re rendered unusable. He cited a 2018 ruling from U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry of St. Louis in Mehl v. Travelers, denying summary judgment to the insurance company in a case in which a homeowner alleged his house was uninhabitable because of an infestation of spiders. “Mehl supports the conclusion that ‘physical loss’ is not synonymous with physical damage,” Judge Bough wrote.

The judge also drew a distinction between COVID-19 shutdowns and the facts in a case the Cincinnati described as “seminal.” In Source Food v. U.S. Fidelity (465 F.3d 834), the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that a meat wholesaler was not entitled to insurance coverage for a truckload of beef embargoed because of mad cow disease because it had not suffered a direct physical loss of property. But in that case, Judge Bough said, the policyholder did not allege contamination. The plaintiffs in the COVID-19 litigation did, the judge said, quoting their allegation that “COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus that is physically ‘present . . . in viral fluid particles,’ and is ‘deposited on surfaces or objects.’”

That’s the lesson for other policyholders from Judge Bough’s ruling: Argue that your business was likely contaminated by the coronavirus as it spread across the country through unseen droplets – and that the presence of the virus led to a physical loss, even if the particles did not cause lasting physical damage.

Plaintiffs’ lawyer Brandon Boulware said in an email statement that the ruling is “a significant win for insureds and an important first step in forcing Cincinnati Insurance to stand by its policy and pay for the losses covered.”

I should note that Judge Bough said discovery may provide evidence that changes his analysis, including facts about “the nature and extent of COVID-19 on (the plaintiffs’ premises).” The judge also suggested that he will pay attention to “subsequent case law in the COVID-19 context,” especially construing similar insurance provisions and facts. Wednesday’s ruling, he emphasized, is a first step.

But for policyholders, it’s finally a step in the right direction.