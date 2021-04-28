Chancery Court says Shire owes $20 million in contingency fees to Keker - though deal wasn't with Shire

Shire Pharmaceuticals is on the hook for more than $20 million in fees owed to Keker, Van Nest & Peters, thanks to a ruling on Tuesday by Vice Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court. McCormick, who has been nominated to become Delaware’s chancellor, said that Keker’s 30% contingency fee deal was reasonable and that Delaware has a public policy interest in rewarding shareholder lawyers who take risks and win.

But here’s the thing: Keker’s contingency fee agreement wasn’t with Shire at all.

McCormick’s ruling, as I’ll explain, addressed a very unusual intersection between a fee-shifting provision in a merger agreement and a contingency fee deal between a law firm and one of the merger participants. The vice chancellor held, quite simply, that both agreements must be honored – an outcome that stayed true to the contracts, said Keker partner Jennifer Huber, but also could have important consequences beyond this case.

To say that Keker doesn’t represent Shire would be a significant understatement. Instead, the firm is counsel to the investment advisory company Shareholder Representative Services LLC, which sued Shire in Delaware Chancery Court in 2017 on behalf of the former shareholders of FerroKin Biosciences Inc.

Shire acquired FerroKin in 2012, in a deal that included a scheduled 2015 “milestone” payment to FerroKin’s shareholders after Shire initiated late-stage clinical trials of FerroKin’s experimental iron chelation drug, deferitazole. SRS alleged that Shire had breached its obligation to FerroKin shareholders by failing to pay the $45 million it promised in the merger agreement.

SRS had paid Keker about $227,000 for its very early work on the case, but FerroKin’s former shareholders quickly realized that they didn’t have the capital to keep paying the firm’s hourly bills. So, through SRS, the former shareholders entered a 33% contingency fee agreement with Keker. There was nothing particularly startling about the contingency deal. If Keker won the case, it was entitled to one-third of the recovery. If the former FerroKin shareholders lost, Keker got nothing.

Keker and the former FerroKin shareholders won. In October 2020, after a four-day bench trial, McCormick rejected Shire’s arguments that it didn’t owe FerroKin’s shareholders the milestone payment because concerns had arisen about the safety of the drug. The vice chancellor found that Shire had altered the years-long development schedule for the drug in ways that inevitably delayed the clinical trials that would have triggered the $45 million milestone payment. Shire, she said, had breached the merger agreement and owed $45 million, plus interest, to former FerroKin shareholders.

McCormick also ruled that the former shareholders, via SRS, were owed reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs under the merger agreement. SRS had specifically asserted a demand for Keker’s fees as a cause of action in the litigation. The vice chancellor said that because SRS had prevailed, it was entitled to recover those fees. She ordered the two sides to confer on an order implementing her rulings.

Here’s where things get interesting. SRS said Shire owed the former FerroKin shareholders nearly $20 million – the amount that they, in turn, were slated to pay Keker under the firm’s contingency fee agreement (that figure included a share for Keker of the more than $13 million in interest Shire owed on the unpaid $45 million milestone payment). When Shire balked at the contingency fee demand, SRS moved for the entry of a final judgment that would include $19.4 million for Keker’s contingency fee, plus the $227,000 SRS paid Keker before the contingency deal.

Shire’s lawyers at Proskauer Rose and Delaware counsel Bayard opposed the motion, arguing that the $19.4 million contingency fee was not reasonable. Shire, they said, was not a party to SRS’s contingency fee agreement with Keker and should not be bound by its unreasonable terms. Shire described Keker’s claim of lodestar billings of nearly $8 million as “unreliable.” But even if the firm actually billed that much, Shire said, the $19.4 million contingency fee was an unwarranted multiple of the lodestar.

“The contingency-fee agreement provides a windfall to (Keker) that is uncorrelated to ‘effort’ – and SRS is seeking to improperly shift the financial burden of that windfall to Shire,” the brief said. Keker’s “experience, reputation (and) relationship do not justify subjecting Shire to the extraordinary terms of a contingency-fee agreement that Shire had no hand in negotiating.”

In Tuesday’s decision, McCormick said there is nothing unreasonable about a 33% contingency fee deal. The agreement, she said, allowed former FerroKin shareholders to retain skilled lawyers and win their case.

Shire could have included a provision in its M&A contract with FerroKin that barred FerroKin shareholders from entering into contingency fee agreements in order to litigate against Shire, McCormick said. But the merger agreement featured no such provision, the vice chancellor wrote – and “Shire provides no basis to avoid it now.”

As a result of the ruling, Shire will have to pay about $22 million to SRS to cover all of its legal fees and costs, in addition to the more than $60 million Shire owes to FerroKin’s former shareholders for the unpaid milestone payout plus interest.

Shire lawyers Timothy Mungovan of Proskauer and Peter Ladig of Bayard did not respond to my email query on the ruling. Filings in the case suggest that Shire will appeal the judgment when it is entered.

McCormick’s ruling on the contingency fee, said Keker’s Huber, should signal to former shareholders that they can go after acquiring companies even if litigating over post-deal milestone payments is an expensive proposition.

Or, as Keker said in a press release on Tuesday’s decision, “This case shows that the ultimate reward can be worth the risk.”

