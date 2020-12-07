Defendant in SEC contempt case wanted testimony from SEC lawyers. The judge said no

(Reuters) - A self-described entrepreneur facing Securities and Exchange Commission accusations of securities fraud, evidence tampering and defiance of court orders, Mykalai Kontilai had an interesting strategy for the contempt hearing under way Monday and continuing Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan: He’d turn the tables on the SEC, demanding testimony from SEC lawyers about their purported agreements with and instructions to the two key witnesses against Kontilai.

Only the SEC’s lawyers, asserted Kontilai counsel Robert Heim of Tarter Krinsky & Drogin in a letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein, could explain why the government was willing to place its trust in two manifestly untrustworthy witnesses.

It was an unusual strategy, although perhaps not unexpected from a defendant who has previously claimed in a malpractice complaint that his former lawyers at Debevoise & Plimpton were somehow responsible for delivering fabricated evidence to the SEC. (Debevoise, of course, has said Kontilai’s accusations are baseless.) And it would have been interesting to see Kontilai’s counsel questioning SEC lawyers about their investigation, which began with Kontilai’s alleged deception of the investors who anted up $20 million to launch a sports collectibles website. The SEC has since alleged that Kontilai illegally transferred frozen assets to Russia and contemplated a scheme to defraud his company's insurers. Kontilai said he could show the flaws in the SEC's allegations by questioning its lawyers.

But Judge Gorenstein shut down Kontilai’s strategy on Friday, granting the SEC’s motion in limine to bar testimony from its lawyers.

Before I explain Judge Gorenstein’s reasoning, you need to know a bit about the SEC’s case. As I’ve reported, in 2007, Kontilai founded a company called Collectors Café, which was to be an online auction and social media site for collectibles, with insurers backing the authenticity of its offerings. Over the next several years, Kontilai raised about $23 million from investors. According to the SEC, he misrepresented material facts, including his own stake in the company and his purported ownership of valuable sports memorabilia. He also, according to the SEC’s 2019 complaint, used at least $6 million of his investors’ money for his own purposes – and when the SEC began investigating, according to its complaint, he allegedly gave the SEC a fabricated document to justify taking money out of the company.

The SEC sought a temporary restraining order to freeze Kontilai’s assets when it filed suit. That request was based largely on a declaration from a former employee who claimed that Kontilai had directed her to convert some corporate money into gold bars, to provide him with her electronic signature (presumably in order to fabricate documents) and to get rid of a iPad with evidence of their correspondence. The former employee also claimed that Kontilai told her he was thinking of leaving the U.S.

Kontilai denied the SEC’s allegations and said the former employee was lying. U.S. District Lorna Schofield of Manhattan nevertheless granted the SEC’s motion for a restraining order. Kontilai left the U.S. for Russia, where he is seeking asylum from what he contends to be persecution by the U.S. government.

In July, the SEC filed a motion to hold Kontilai in contempt for violating the restraining order. The new motion claimed that Kontilai and a companion had figured out a way to transfer frozen assets to Russia. It also raised new accusations that Kontilai was scheming to defraud his company’s insurers by overbilling defense costs for his case. The SEC obtained an audio tape allegedly detailing the insurance scheme from a man named John Mark Dougan, whom the agency described as “a fugitive living in Russia who was previously granted asylum by the Russian government.” Dougan, according to the SEC, had became acquainted with Kontilai when Kontilai sought asylum in Russia. He allegedly participated in the taped phone call discussing the insurance overbilling plan.

Kontilai contends that neither his former employee nor Dougan are credible. The former employee lied to the SEC, his lawyer said, and Dougan is “an admitted felon and enemy of the state who has publicly bragged about falsifying evidence,” according to Kontilai’s counsel, who suggested that Dougan might have concocted the audiotape discussing the alleged insurance scam.

Kontilai told Judge Gorenstein, who is overseeing the contempt hearing, that his lawyers needed to examine SEC lawyers to find out “any explicit or implicit deals” they may have offered Dougan and Kontilai’s ex-colleague. The SEC also needed to answer why it had not told the court about the credibility problems of Kontilai’s former employee when it sought a restraining order based on her accusations, according to Kontilai. His counsel subpoenaed three SEC lawyers and included them on its list of witnesses for the contempt hearing.

The SEC, however, pointed to precedent from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2003’s In re Subp. Issued to Dennis Friedman (350 F.3d 65), which put strict limits on when a party can demand testimony from opposing counsel. Just about everything Kontilai sought to obtain from SEC lawyers was privileged, the agency said. And whatever else Kontilai’s counsel might ask was irrelevant, the SEC said. The agency said it was prepared to stipulate that it had no agreement with Dougan. If Kontilai wanted to know more, the SEC said, he could ask Dougan, who appeared on the witness lists for both sides.

Judge Gorenstein agreed. If Dougan or the former employee showed up as a witnesses, Kontilai lawyers could ask them about their interactions with the SEC, the judge said. Otherwise, those interactions were irrelevant to the question of whether Kontilai had violated the restraining order. Judge Gorenstein agreed with Kontilai that if the SEC intended to rely on an affidavit from one of its lawyers to identify Kontilai’s voice on the audiotape of the discussion of the alleged insurance scheme, that lawyer must be available to testify on the matter. Otherwise, he said, the SEC’s lawyers are off limits.

Kontilai counsel Heim did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The contempt hearing is scheduled to last two days.