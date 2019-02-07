In NFL concussion appeal, 3rd Circuit confronts scope of MDL, class action judges’ power

(Reuters) - I wasn’t able to attend oral arguments last month in Philadelphia, when Judges Brooks Smith, Michael Chagares and Stephanos Bibas of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard an appeal by litigation funders protesting U.S. District Judge Anita Brody’s order voiding their contracts with NFL players. Happily, the 3rd Circuit posted a transcript of the argument yesterday. (There’s also audio, if you’re in the mood to synch.)

The transcript shows a court acutely aware that it’s about to set critical precedent on the cutting edge of mass litigation. As Judge Bibas put it in a colloquy with New York University law professor Samuel Issacharoff, who represents class members in the billion-dollar class action settlement: “We’re at the outer bounds of Article III.”

The big question for the 3rd Circuit is whether Judge Brody, the Philadelphia federal judge who has been overseeing litigation by former NFL players who blame the league for neurological impairments since 2012, had the power to void contracts in which players assigned rights to their proceeds from the settlement to third-party funders. In such agreements, funders advance money to players in anticipation of the payout they will eventually receive from the settlement. When that payout comes, the funder gets back its advance plus interest. In general, post-settlement litigation funders charge extremely high interest rates, which is what sparked Judge Brody to void their assignment contracts with NFL retirees.

Three funders – RD Legal Funding, Atlas Legal Funding and Thrivest Specialty Funding – broadly contend that Judge Brody’s authority over settlement proceeds must end when the money is distributed to class members. They argue that the judge exceeded her power and ignored their due process rights when she determined in December 2017, without hearing from them, that the settlement agreement between the NFL and retirees barred ex-players from assigning “any monetary claims” to third-party funders.

That determination, the funders contend, erroneously extended the court’s power to funders who weren’t parties in the class action. It also, according to the funder Thrivest, ignored an arbitration provision in Thrivest’s funding agreements that calls for arbitration of disputes between players and funders. Judge Brody slapped down an attempt by Thrivest to arbitrate a $500,000 claim against one of the NFL retirees. The funder’s lawyer, Peter Buckley of Fox Rothschild, told the 3rd Circuit that Judge Brody’s refusal to defer to the arbitration agreement violates the Federal Arbitration Act. Class counsel Issacharoff said Thrivest was attempting to evade the court order in which Judge Brody adopted the settlement agreement.

The 3rd Circuit was intrigued by the FAA puzzle. Chief Judge Smith asked Buckley if he meant to suggest that Thrivest’s arbitration agreement with an individual player “somehow divests the district court, who has responsibility to oversee the settlement, divests that judge of jurisdiction.” Was Buckley arguing, the judge asked, that the Federal Arbitration Act supersedes Judge Brody’s power to implement and oversee the settlement agreement?

Buckley said he wasn’t – because, as the funder sees things, Judge Brody doesn’t have jurisdiction over the disposition of settlement money after it has been distributed to class members. “What if, after the settlement, the settlement proceeds became the subject of another dispute?” Buckley hypothesized. “A probate dispute, a divorce dispute, a tax dispute. Would Judge Brody decide those issues, as well?” When a judge reserves jurisdiction over a settlement, Buckley argued, she retains authority over the parties before her. But her power can’t be limitless. “You know, MDLs, class actions are big enough already,” Buckley argued. ‘We’ve got to create some boundary to them. They can’t go on forever, or else there’s no finality here.”

When Issacharoff stood up to argue for class members, Chief Judge Smith pressed him to respond to Buckley’s point. “Mr. Buckley has hit on what is the great concern here about the reach of the district court’s order, and that is: Does the district court have the authority to determine how the specific class member may use the funds that are distributed?” he asked. “This the real issue in the case. And you and I both know that that’s a huge issue, in terms of the authority of a district court overseeing and presiding over a class action.”

Issacharoff and Judge Smith agreed that the 3rd Circuit’s ruling in this appeal will be the first to address how far the authority of a judge presiding over a class action extends to nonparties. Issacharoff proposed that the appeals court adopt the limiting principle that a judge retains power over settlement proceeds for as long as the court controls the money.

That’s actually the same outer boundary that Thrivest suggested, but crucially, Issacharoff argued that Judge Brody had the authority to void funding agreements players entered while the NFL settlement was being administered, even if those contracts purported to govern the disposition of money over which Judge Brody no longer had authority. Chief Judge Smith expressed some doubt. “My question, again, goes to the reach of the district court’s authority to enforce the settlement agreement and its order adopting the settlement agreement,” he said. “And it seems to me that it is a different question from whether or not the court has the authority, given the anti-assignment provision (in the settlement agreement), to void the assignment and go beyond that and, by order, divest the third-party financing entities of any and all contractual rights they may have under their respective contracts with class members.”

Judge Bibas picked up the theme, querying Issacharoff about the funders’ due process rights. Even if the court has personal jurisdiction over third parties by virtual of her authority to oversee the administration of the settlement, the judge said, “(there) are reasons why we would be extremely cautious in treading here. Why do we have to go as far as you want us to in stretching the outer bounds of Article III?”

Issacharoff responded that Judge Brody hadn’t exceeded the bounds of her constitutional authority but was exercising her power to construe the settlement agreement and court order she is entrusted to enforce. “I don’t think one needs to stretch the outer bounds of Article III to say that the district court’s construction of the express language of the settlement agreement allows her to issue orders pursuant to that. I don’t think that that goes beyond the boundaries of Article III,” he said. “If it has repercussions on third parties, all arrangements have repercussions on third parties.”

The 3rd Circuit judges had tough questions for all of the lawyers at the NFL argument, including, in addition to Buckley and Issacharoff, Michael Roth of Boies Schiller Flexner for RD Legal and Raul Sloezen for Atlas. I wouldn’t be so foolish as to venture a guess about where the court will come down, but it’s heartening that the 3rd Circuit seems eager to engage with – and, I hope, provide some clarity on – the tough issues in this appeal.