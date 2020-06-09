Wells Fargo class action judge to 9th Circuit: Objectors were ‘more parasitic than productive’

(Reuters) - Under the federal rules for class actions, objectors have a legitimate role in the process of assuring that proposed settlements serve the interests of class members. Bad faith objectors whose only motive is to extract payments from class counsel are, quite rightly, disdained as obstacles standing in the way of class members’ recovery. But as the Advisory Committee for the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure said in the notes accompanying the 2018 amendment to Rule 23, good faith objectors, who scrutinize proposed settlements and fee awards to class counsel for flaws that disserve class members, help judges evaluate settlements. And they’re entitled to ask for fees, the committee said, when they’ve served that role.

That’s easy to say in the abstract. In real life, it’s not so easy for trial judges who’ve overseen complex class actions to determine whether objectors deserve fees and what those fees should be. Or, at least, for trial judges to reach a determination that satisfies objectors and class counsel.

The latest example comes from the $142 million settlement resolving class action allegations that Wells Fargo opened unauthorized savings, checking and credit accounts without customers’ approval. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria of San Francisco approved the settlement at the end of a hearing in May 2018, after three years of litigation. In a final approval order the following month, he awarded about $23.8 million in fees and costs to class counsel from Keller Rohrback.

Objectors’ counsel from Audet & Partners received nothing. They originally requested nearly $4.3 million, claiming responsibility for significant improvements in the claims process, including a long extension of the deadline for filing claims. After Keller Rohrback protested that Audet deserved, at best, part of the credit for extending the claims period, Audet reduced its request to about $1.8 million. In a two-sentence order in May 2018, Judge Chhabria rejected the objectors’ request for fees. “The court has reviewed their motion and all papers filed in connection with it and concluded that their contribution, and the contribution of their counsel, is too small to warrant a fee award,” he wrote.

Audet appealed Judge Chhabria’s fee decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that the judge abused his discretion and disregarded 9th Circuit precedent calling for fees to objectors who have achieved measurable improvements to a proposed settlement.

Keller Rohrback disputed that the objectors’ contributed anything to the settlement. Judge Chhabria, class counsel said, was deeply engaged in the litigation of the Wells Fargo class action. When the parties reached an initial agreement, the Keller brief said, the judge reviewed it rigorously. It was Judge Chhabria’s scrutiny, and not Audet’s briefing for the objectors, that led to nearly all of the claims process improvements for which Audet claimed credit, according to Keller Rohrback. Judge Chhabria, as the overseer of the class action for three years, knew better than anyone the value of Audet’s contribution, class counsel argued. The 9th Circuit, it said, should defer to his discretion.

Keller’s Derek Loeser made the same pitch at oral arguments in February to Judges Mary Murguia, Ronald Gould and U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of Chicago, sitting by designation. When Judge Murguia asked why Audet shouldn’t be paid fees based on the extension of the claims deadline, Loeser responded that Judge Chhabria would have changed the deadline even if there had been no objection. “The court made a decision based upon, we think, his own view that there needed to be more time,” Loeser said.

The 9th Circuit wasn’t willing to take that bet. At the hearing, Judge Feinerman pointed out that the appeals court couldn’t be sure of Judge Chhabria’s thinking because the trial judge didn’t write even a short opinion explaining his rejection of the objectors’ fee request. After the oral argument, the appeals court issued an order directing Judge Chhabria to explain why he did not believe Audet’s clients conferred a substantial benefit to the class by calling for the claims deadline to be extended. The 9th Circuit noted that the standard of review for fee awards is abuse of discretion, but said it needed the additional information from Judge Chhabria to perform that review.

Judge Chhabria responded on Saturday. His two-paragraph order said he would have extended the deadline on his own or when state attorneys general requested more time for claimants. The objectors’ involvement, he said, was unnecessary because Keller Rohrback was “vigilantly” protecting the interests of class members, and unhelpful: “Their approach of throwing as many pieces of mud on the wall as possible in the hope that one might stick suggested that the intent behind their involvement was more parasitic than productive,” Judge Chhabria wrote.

Neither objectors’ counsel William Audet – whose firm, according to its website, typically represents class action plaintiffs, not objectors – nor class counsel Loeser responded to my emails requesting comment on Judge Chhabria’s filing or, more broadly, on the role of objectors in the class action process.

I wonder what the 9th Circuit will make of Judge Chhabria’s characterization of the Wells Fargo objectors. Objectors certainly shouldn’t receive fees if they haven’t benefited the class. But nor should legitimate objectors be discouraged from challenging proposed settlements.

It’s an obvious cliché that the adversarial system collapses in the class action settlement approval process, when class counsel and defendants are both advocating for their deals to be approved. Class members must rely on vigilant judges to protect their interests. And sometimes objectors prompt judges to be more vigilant. Under Rule 23, after all, good-faith objectors have a right to scrutinize the conduct even of upstanding class counsel like Keller Rohrback.

Judge Chhabria clearly believes that in the Wells Fargo case, the Audet firm’s objection did not help him evaluate the deal and did not benefit the class. I just hope his order does not persuade would-be objectors not even to make the effort.