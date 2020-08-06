Federal Circuit rules U.S. courts overcharged on PACER, plaintiffs' lawyer predicts big refunds

(Reuters) - Deepak Gupta of Gupta Wessler has been battling the U.S. court system since 2016 over the fees it charges for public access to electronic court filings. A ruling Thursday from the Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in his case, National Veterans Legal Service Program v. U.S., might seem to be a mixed result. The appeals court rejected Gupta’s argument that the court system may use money collected from PACER users only to fund the PACER system. Instead, the Federal Circuit concluded that PACER fees may also be used to fund the federal courts’ electronic filing system for lawyers and for the courts’ electronic bankruptcy notification system.

But Gupta told me the impact of the decision by Federal Circuit Judges Alan Lourie, Raymond Clevenger and Todd Hughes is going to be enormous. (That’s assuming, of course, that the Justice Department, which did not respond to my request for comment, is unable to obtain additional review of the panel’s decision.)

At the moment, the U.S. court system uses the proceeds of PACER fees of 10 cents per page to fund six programs. The Federal Circuit, as I mentioned, held that the statutory note authorizing the courts to collect fees for electronic access to information, allows PACER money to be spent on three of those programs. But the appeals court, agreeing with a 2018 summary judgment ruling by U.S. District Judge Ellen Huvelle of Washington, said PACER funds can’t be used for the other three: a police notification system, electronic services for jurors and a three-year study in Mississippi of public access.

The Federal Circuit’s restriction on the permissible use of PACER fees, Gupta said, means the U.S. courts can’t justify charging 10 cents per page. (That’s been the fee since 2012. Before that, the courts charged 8 cents a page.) Judge Huvelle, Gupta said, will have to determine on remand what the three permissible programs cost the court system, but it will be less than what PACER charges now.

Moreover, Gupta said, the government is going to owe “ungodly damages” to PACER users who have been overcharged to fund programs that should not have been included in PACER fees.

Remember, this suit was brought as a damages class action accusing the United States of an illegal extraction under the Tucker Act. As the Federal Circuit explained in Thursday’s decision, the class theory was “that the government unlawfully charged (class members) excessive PACER fees and must return the amount found to exceed the marginal cost of operating PACER.” The appeals court rejected the Justice Department’s key defense that the claim doesn’t fit the law, holding that unwarranted PACER fees are an illegal extraction.

So, according to Gupta, the court system now owes class members who used PACER during the 2010-2016 class period whatever percentage of their fees was not used on the three programs authorized by the Federal Circuit. Per Huvelle’s opinion, the judiciary collected more than $920 million in PACER fees from the beginning of fiscal year 2010 to the end of fiscal year 2016. (Ironically, according to Gupta, the PACER user that generated the most fees during the class period was … the Justice Department.)

And then, Gupta said, there are the policy considerations the lawsuit provoked. As the Federal Circuit noted, some of the dozens of groups that backed Gupta’s clients advocated for the federal court system to eliminate any charges for electronic documents, arguing that the courts’ cost of storing and allowing access to electronic materials is now negligible. (The statutory note permitting the court system to charge for access dates back to the days of dial-up modems.) The Federal Circuit said in Thursday’s opinion that the policy issue of free access to court materials is for Congress to decide.

But Gupta said the case has “changed the conversation,” prompting new debate about the cost of access to public court filings. Several retired judges, he pointed out, filed an amicus brief arguing that PACER should provide free access. A bipartisan group of House members introduced a bill to eliminate PACER fees in 2019. The Administrative Office of the U.S. Court set up a task force on PACER, though it didn’t end up recommending reduced fees.

The Federal Circuit acknowledged that PACER fees have become an important debate. “We agree with plaintiffs and amici that the First Amendment stakes here are high,” Judge Hughes wrote in the court’s opinion. “If large swaths of the public cannot afford the fees required to access court records, it will diminish the public’s ability ‘to participate in and serve as a check upon the judicial process — an essential component in our structure of self-government.’”

That very acknowledgment is an accomplishment, Gupta said. “One of the functions of litigation,” Gupta said, “is to frame a problem.”