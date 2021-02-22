$800 million common fund dispute in Roundup highlights 'settlement premium' issue

(Reuters) - In the fall of 2015, when the plaintiffs’ firms that would ultimately lead multidistrict litigation over Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller first began filing suits alleging that Roundup causes non-Hodgkins lymphoma, they faced mountainous resistance from Monsanto. The company, since acquired by Bayer, has always insisted (and still insists) there’s no credible scientific proof that Roundup causes cancer. Monsanto vowed at the time that it would never settle a case claiming such a link.

In 2016, after the federal Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation consolidated early Roundup suits, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria of San Francisco appointed Robin Greenwald of Weitz & Luxenberg, Michael Miller of the Miller Firm and Aimee Wagstaff of Andrus Wagstaff to lead the case. A few months later, Judge Chhabria signed a pre-trial order approving a common benefit fund to assure that lead counsel received some compensation from every plaintiff or plaintiffs' lawyer who relied on their work to reach a settlement with Monsanto.

At the time the common benefit fund was purely hypothetical: Monsanto hadn’t settled any cases – and there was considerable doubt that it ever would. That all changed, of course, last summer when Bayer announced that it would pay nearly $11 billion to settle about 100,000 Roundup suits in state and federal court. (The settlement included unfiled claims; Bayer did not admit liability or wrongdoing.)

Now the once-hypothetical common benefit fund has turned into a real, $800 million headache for Judge Chhabria. Last month, lead counsel asked the judge to issue an order holding back 8.25% of legal fees to any plaintiffs' lawyer with a case in the MDL to cover legal work and costs by the MDL lawyers who, in their own view, forced Bayer into settlements. Nineteen plaintiffs' firms filed objections earlier this month to the holdback request, including such prominent plaintiffs' firms as the Lanier Law Firm; Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles and Napoli Shkolnik.

Last week, Weitz & Luxenberg, Miller and Andrus Wagstaff defended their holdback requests in a reply brief to Judge Chhabria, arguing that just about every plaintiff who has reached a deal with Bayer has them to thank for it. The fight over the common benefit fund presents some prickly questions, like whether lead counsel control the experts they engaged and whether MDL judges have authority to order fee holdbacks in state-court cases.

But I'm most interested in one of the issues that Judge Chhabria himself raised in a Jan. 26 order addressing the holdback request: If Bayer paid MDL lead counsel a premium to settle their Roundup cases, is a holdback still warranted? The judge framed his question as a hypothetical. What if the average Roundup plaintiff received a $200,000 settlement, but lead counsel’s clients received $800,000? That difference, the judge hypothesized, would presumably reflect lead counsel's skill, expertise and success in pursuing their clients' claims – but also presumably rewarded the lawyers for the risk they bore in years of litigation. Does such a premium, the judge asked, serve the same purpose as a common benefit fund?

Judge Chhabria’s order pointed out a key difference between the Roundup resolution and settlements in other MDLs: Bayer did not reach a global deal with payouts based on plaintiffs’ allegations. Instead, it reached so-called inventory settlements with plaintiffs’ firms to resolve their Roundup dockets. Bayer did not disclose the terms of each firm’s settlements, instead reporting just its aggregated cost of about $11 billion.

So, as Judge Chhabria acknowledged, even he doesn’t know for sure that lead counsel in the MDL received a premium from Bayer to settle their cases. But some of the firms that opposed the leaders’ holdback request argued that if there was a settlement premium, that’s adequate compensation for whatever common benefit the MDL leaders provided. Bernstein Liebhard’s brief cited a story last July in Environmental Health News, which reported that the Miller Firm had settled 5,000 cases for $849 million. If the firm charged a standard 40% contingency fee, Bernstein Liebhard said, then it’s already due $340 million from its clients – plenty of reward, Bernstein Liebhard said, for its five years’ of work leading the MDL.

The Miller Firm, Weitz & Luxenberg and Andrus Wagstaff said in an email that they were successful “for all Round Up claimants,” and that their brief otherwise speaks for itself.

The brief argued, among other things, that lead counsel have been entirely transparent with their work product, including their work with experts, and that if anyone has been deceptive about the impact of their leadership in the entire Roundup litigation, it’s holdback opponents, not the lawyers who spent five years bearing the risk and expense of litigating against Monsanto.

It would be unprecedented, the MDL leaders argued, to preclude common benefit fund fees to them because they were able to obtain premium settlements for their clients. For one thing, they said, Bayer has insisted on confidentiality over settlement amounts, so pretty much no one even knows if lead counsel’s clients received a premium over the average settlement to Roundup plaintiffs. Even if they did, lead counsel said, it’s not up to Monsanto, via settlements, or to their clients, via contingency fees, to pay for the benefit other plaintiffs derived from the work of the MDL leaders. It’s supposed to be up to other plaintiffs’ lawyers to compensate lead counsel for doing the work that benefited all Roundup clients who relied on MDL work product.

Eight hundred million dollars is an awful lot of money, even if, according to lead counsel, it’s to be divided among about 20 plaintiffs’ firms in the MDL, not just three. Judge Chhabria’s order raising questions about the magnitude of the holdback request shows that the judge is skeptical about reserving nearly a billion dollars for plaintiffs’ lawyers who are already slated for hundreds of millions in fees. And, as briefing on the common benefit fund demonstrates, MDL litigation strategy involves a discomfiting amount of gamesmanship over eventual fees for plaintiffs’ lawyers.

But it’s also hard to argue that clients of the law firms that assumed the risk of the litigation and chased Monsanto into a nearly $11 billion settlement for about 100,000 plaintiffs are the only ones who owe thanks – and a reward – to those lawyers.

Judge Chhabria has scheduled a hearing on the common benefit fund holdback for March 3.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.