5th Circuit to decide en banc if constitutional challenge can block SEC administrative proceeding

(Reuters) - The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has given Michelle Cochran one more chance to block the Securities and Exchange Commission from pushing ahead with an administrative proceeding against her.

Cochran, a certified public accountant from Texas, has already been through one administrative proceeding before an SEC judge. In 2017, Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot ruled that Cochran violated the Securities and Exchange Act by failing to adhere to Public Company Accounting Oversight Board standards in her auditing work for several companies between 2011 and 2013. The ALJ’s initial determination barred Cochran from appearing as an accountant before the SEC for five years and ordered her to pay a civil penalty of $22,500.

Cochran protested Judge Elliot’s ruling before the SEC. Before she concluded the administrative process, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018’s Lucia v. Securities and Exchange Commission that the SEC’s appointment process for its ALJs was unconstitutional under the Appointments Clause. The Lucia decision, according to Cochran’s current counsel at the New Civil Liberties Alliance, vacated Cochran’s case, which had been tried before an unconstitutionally appointed ALJ.

But the SEC was not done with Cochran. In October 2018, after the SEC reappointed its ALJs in accord with the Appointments Clause, the commission reinstituted its enforcement action against her. Cochran filed a suit in federal district court in Fort Worth to enjoin the administrative proceeding. Her counsel at NCLA argued, among other things, that the SEC didn’t solve all of its constitutional problems with ALJs when it reappointed them: Because administrative judges can’t be removed without good cause by SEC commissioners, NCLA argued, the SEC’s ALJ system remains unconstitutional under Article II. Notably, the Supreme Court specifically declined in Lucia to address the constitutionality of tenure protections for ALJs, even though the Justice Department asked the justices to decide whether those protections violate separation of powers principles.

The SEC responded with an argument that will be familiar to everyone who has been following litigation over the constitutionality of its enforcement actions before ALJs. The commission said that Cochran cannot challenge the constitutionality of the administrative process until the SEC has reached a final determination in her case. In other words, according to the SEC, Cochran must undergo a second proceeding and exhaust all of her appeals before she can even ask a federal court to decide if the proceeding was fatally flawed.

In 2019, U.S. District Judge John McBryde of Fort Worth, Texas, said he was sympathetic to Cochran’s dilemma: “She should not have been put to the stress of the first proceedings, and, if she is correct in her contentions, she again will be put to further proceedings, undoubtedly at considerable expense and stress, before another unconstitutionally appointed administrative law judge,” the judge wrote. But his hands were tied, he said. Under Supreme Court precedent, he said, he did not have jurisdiction to hear Cochran’s case. She must complete the administrative process, he ruled, and then bring her constitutional challenge in a federal appellate court, as specified in the Exchange Act.

A divided 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the SEC in August, ruling that 5th Circuit precedent in Bank of Louisiana v. FDIC has already established that federal trial courts do not have jurisdiction over challenges to federal agency proceedings – even constitutional challenges. Yes, wrote 5th Circuit Judge Gregg Costa, that process might “impose unnecessary costs on Cochran.” But Congress and the courts, the majority concluded, have determined that the costs to individuals like her “usually give way to larger systemic concerns about piecemeal review.”

But on Friday, Cochran and her lawyers finally got some good news: The 5th Circuit granted NCLA’s petition to rehear the case en banc. The entire 5th Circuit will now decide if a federal court can block an administrative proceeding to determine whether ALJs’ tenure protections are a violation of separation of powers principles.

The SEC did not respond to a request for comment.

The NCLA’s rehearing petition for Cochran argued that the Supreme Court has established - in 1994’s Thunder Basin Coal v. Reich and 2010’s Free Enterprise Fund v. PCAOB – that in some circumstances, federal courts have jurisdiction over constitutional challenges to agency actions despite statutes restricting their jurisdiction. If a challenge is collateral to the subject matter of the enforcement action and does not fall within the agency’s core expertise, NCLA argued, then “it should be heard in court,” the petition said.

NCLA also argued that the panel majority erroneously deferred to 5th Circuit precedent in the Louisiana Bank case. That decision does not control the outcome in Cochran’s case, the petition argued, because the cases involve different statutes with different language addressing federal court jurisdiction – and because the Louisiana Bank case did not challenge the essential structure undergirding an agency’s entire ALJ regime. As the petition pointed out, 5th Circuit Judge Catharina Haynes reached that conclusion in her dissent from the panel opinion in Cochran’s case.

Cochran still has an uphill battle. Five federal appellate courts besides the 5th Circuit (the 2nd, 4th, 7th, 11th and D.C. Circuits) have ruled that courts do not have jurisdiction to hear constitutional challenges to SEC administrative proceedings before those proceedings have concluded. Nevertheless, Cochran counsel Margaret Little of NCLA said in an email that Cochran’s years-long saga illustrates the unfairness of blocking courts’ jurisdiction.

“A person should be able to have the question of whether their tribunal is constitutional decided before they undergo trial before that adjudicator,” Little said. “Defending yourself on charges that are a decade old, through unnecessarily duplicative proceedings, where key witnesses and documents are no longer available, is often impossible. This ‘process is the punishment’ pattern of duplicative, drawn-out, and due-process denying proceedings should be a matter of concern to all Americans.”