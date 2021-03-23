Using dead Delaware companies for IPO shortcut? VC Laster has questions

A “capital markets entrepreneur,” in the description of Vice Chancellor Travis Laster of Delaware Chancery Court, has just run smack into the judge’s skepticism about reverse mergers and federal securities laws.

The business that has provoked Laster's concerns, Synergy Management Group LLC, is entirely, even admirably, straightforward about its strategy. The company's website spells it out, right there on the home page: Synergy petitions for custody of abandoned corporations in order to "give private companies access to the ability to go public via reverse merger without a costly IPO."

If you are, say, a cannabis company that wants access to the capital markets, Synergy can help! In 2019, for example, Synergy was granted custody of a defunct, publicly traded Nevada corporation called Global Green Solutions Inc. A few months later, GGS was effectively acquired by the private cannabis company AKBB Holdings LLC, which began trading on the OTC market with GGS’ listing.

Synergy cast the GGS story as a win for everyone in a Chancery Court filing last October: AKBB got its stock listing, GGS shareholders saw 250% gains in the share price of a company that had been nearly worthless and market regulators are overseeing a business that now complies with its reporting requirements.

The key to Synergy’s business model is winning custody of abandoned corporations that previously obtained approval to trade publicly. Custody allows Synergy to pay off the company’s unpaid fees and taxes, call a shareholder meeting and elect new board members from the private company that wants to use the old company’s market listing.

In 2019 and 2020, several Synergy custody petitions sailed through Chancery Court. The sequence was the same in all of the cases. Synergy president Benjamin Berry bought up shares of Delaware-incorporated companies that had ceased paying their fees and taxes. Synergy counsel Jeremy Anderson of Fish & Richardson filed petitions for Berry to be appointed as the companies' custodian, arguing that no stock exchanges have voiced objections to Berry's strategy and that the Synergy business model is not an "attempt to evade federal securities laws."

No one emerged from the dead corporations’ shareholder ranks to oppose Berry, so Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn granted the Synergy petitions. Within months, Synergy-revived Delaware companies including Critical Solutions Inc, Southcorp Capital Inc and Safetek International Inc were acquired by private companies that wanted their OTC listings.

Synergy filed another batch of custody petitions in the second half of 2020. But then its assembly line hit a snag. Chancellor Andre Bouchard asked in a teleconference in October whether Delaware law actually allows Synergy (and a second company with the identical strategy, Universal Management) to be named the custodian of a defunct company, and, if so, whether Synergy can get around quorum rules to effect reverse mergers with private companies eager to take over their OTC listings.

Synergy counsel Anderson responded in a 14-page filing that acknowledged the novelty of its custody petitions but argued that Berry’s interests as a shareholder are aligned with those of his fellow stock owners. Berry was offering to put up the company’s unpaid fees and taxes and would receive no compensation from the company for acting as custodian.

“There is no readily apparent rationale,” Anderson said, “for prohibiting a stockholder from serving as custodian.”

Bouchard, who is retiring from the court next month, transferred the Synergy custody petitions to Laster on Feb. 26, before approving or denying the bids. That was not a happy transfer for Synergy.

Here's why. Synergy's petitions and its response to Bouchard discussed a 2002 Delaware case called Clabault LLC v. Caribbean Select Inc, in which then Vice Chancellor Stephen Lamb refused to allow shareholders of a defunct Delaware corporation to hold a shareholder meeting to enable a reverse merger. Lamb described the plan as an "an 'end run' around the federal rules and regulations governing the public trading of securities," allowing Caribbean's acquirer to reach public markets without filing a registration statement.

Synergy has argued that it’s not like the lead shareholder in the Caribbean case, which had received warnings from the New York Stock Exchange about its acquisition of shell companies for the purpose of reverse mergers. Moreover, Synergy has argued, the Caribbean decision is 17 years old.

But it just so happens that Laster wrote a more recent decision, 2011's In re Native American Energy Group, addressing a proposed reverse merger involving an abandoned Delaware corporation. That decision cited a 2008 ruling, Klamka v. OneSource Technologies Inc, in which then Vice Chancellor John Noble refused to appoint a shareholder as custodian for a defunct corporation that planned to seek a reverse merger partner. "Compliance with ordinary procedures to establish a business entity is preferable to reviving an essentially defunct entity without any objectively useful business purpose," Noble wrote.

That precedent, according to a footnote Laster included in a 2012 decision, is clear: “Using a defunct Delaware corporation that happens to retain a public listing to evade the regulatory regime established by the federal securities laws is contrary to Delaware public policy,” the vice chancellor wrote.

That's ... not promising for Synergy. To be sure, its custody petitions are not dead yet. In an opinion issued last week, Laster stopped short of denying the petitions. Instead, he appointed an amicus, Mark Gentile of Richards, Layton & Finger, to consult with the Securities and Exchange Commission on whether Synergy's strategy passes muster.

But it’s not going to be easy to bring the vice chancellor around. In the opinion appointing an amicus, he cited “a consistent Delaware public policy against allowing capital-markets entrepreneurs to deploy Delaware law to bypass the federal securities laws.”

Synergy counsel Anderson did not respond to phone and email messages, nor did Synergy president Berry. In a blog post on Synergy's website, Berry said, "I have no indication what the SEC's response will be to Mr. Gentile and what their stance is on custodian appointments/petitions."

