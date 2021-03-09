As Twitter sues Texas AG Paxton, Google's Mississippi case is a cautionary tale

Twitter Inc escalated a long-running feud with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday.

The social media company filed a complaint against the AG in federal court in San Francisco, accusing Paxton of abusing his office and violating Twitter's First Amendment rights by issuing a civil investigatory demand for reams of confidential information about Twitter's editorial decision-making after Twitter shut down the account of former President Donald Trump.

Paxton, who has nearly 125,000 Twitter followers, has nevertheless been griping for years that Twitter suppresses conservatives. But Twitter and its lawyers at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr contend that the Texas AG crossed a constitutional line when he sent the company the Jan. 13 investigatory demand, signaling that “he will use the full weight of his office, including his expansive investigatory powers, to retaliate against Twitter for having made editorial decisions with which he disagrees.” Paxton’s attempt to intimidate the company and interfere with its editorial decisions, Twitter said, is precisely the sort of official censorship proscribed by the First Amendment.

The company moved for a restraining order to block the Texas AG from acting to enforce his document demand until the courts have heard Twitter's First Amendment claim. Otherwise, Twitter said, it will be irreparably injured by Paxton's illegitimate and retaliatory investigation.

Twitter's move to block enforcement of Paxton's demand reminded me of a previous suit by a tech company that wanted to shut down a state AG's investigation. In 2014, you may recall, Google was facing scrutiny for allegedly failing to police search results and YouTube videos. After years of back-and-forth in letters and meetings, Mississippi's then-AG, Jim Hood issued a 79-page subpoena to the company, asserting that Google may have violated Mississippi's consumer protection laws. Google sued Hood in federal court in Jackson, Mississippi. Among its arguments: The state AG's threats and demands violated Google's First Amendment right to exercise its editorial judgment.

Sound familiar? And Google was represented by the same lawyers at Wilmer who are now representing Twitter!

At first, Google's suit against the Mississippi AG went exactly as the tech company must have hoped. Hood announced a "time out" for additional negotiations on his document demands. Then in 2015, U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate granted Google's motion (96 F.Supp.3d 584) for an injunction to bar enforcement of the AG's subpoena. The judge agreed that Google was likely to prevail in its argument that Hood's subpoena was an unconstitutional retaliatory attempt to punish Google for engaging in First Amendment protected speech.

The public interest, Wingate said, would be best served by allowing Google to continue to publish online without government interference. So even though Hood had not yet brought a case against Google, or even sought to enforce the subpoena, Wingate barred Mississippi from bringing charges under state law against Google for providing internet users access to content from third parties.

But the case took a wrong turn for Google at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In 2016, the appeals court vacated the injunction, ruling that Google had not shown it was under imminent threat of irreparable injury. Hood could not attempt to sanction the company if Google failed to comply with his administrative subpoena, the 5th Circuit said, and the AG had not yet brought any kind of enforcement action. The appeals court remanded the case with instructions that Google's injunctive claims be dismissed.

Twitter’s suit against Paxton is also pre-emptive, filed before the Texas AG has sued to enforce his civil investigatory demand or, for that matter, to coerce Twitter into changing its editorial policies. So is Twitter’s injunction bid headed for the same fate as Google’s?

The Texas AG’s communications office did not respond to my email and phone messages, including a query on the Google case. A Twitter spokeswoman did not respond directly to my query about the 5th Circuit’s Google ruling but said in an email statement that the company is simply trying “to protect freedom of expression and defend an open internet.”

Twitter’s TRO brief did draw a distinction between the Twitter and Google cases in a footnote. For one thing, the brief said, the 5th Circuit’s conclusions about the ripeness of Google’s challenge are not binding on courts in California. And for another, Twitter said, 9th Circuit precedent in 2020’s Sampson v. County of Los Angeles (974 F.3d 1012) holds that when government retaliation threatens to violate First Amendment rights, the target of that retaliation can sue.

In one sense, the Google case can be read as encouragement for Twitter. The 5th Circuit killed Google’s injunction case but kept alive its demand for a declaratory judgment. After the appeal, the Mississippi AG dropped the subpoena. Google, in other words, got what it wanted.

But according to a Politico profile of Hood from last summer, Google's 2014 lawsuit galvanized Hood's fellow state AGs, who were furious that the company went after the Mississippi lawyer. Had it not been for the 2014 suit, Politico speculated, Google might not have faced the AG onslaught that resulted in antitrust lawsuits against the company by three different coalitions of state AGs.

Google, in other words, may have won a partial victory in its battle with one state AG but lost a bigger fight with his colleagues.

That’s an outcome Twitter definitely doesn’t want to repeat.

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.