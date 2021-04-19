Walmart makes a bad bet, gets hit with discovery sanctions in opioid MDL

(Reuters) - The special master overseeing discovery in the nationwide opioids multidistrict litigation ordered new depositions of Walmart witnesses on Friday, sanctioning the retail giant for its defiance of a longstanding discovery order requiring defendants in the MDL to produce documents from other opioid cases outside of the consolidated federal-court proceeding.

Walmart, which has been sued by state, local and tribal governments in the MDL for its pharmacies’ distribution of prescription opioids, balked at turning over two cases outside of the MDL: a suit in Massachusetts state court case by the city of Springfield, and shareholder litigation in Delaware Chancery Court seeking corporate books and records related to the company’s response to the opioids epidemic.

MDL special master David Cohen said in Friday’s ruling that the documents were obviously encompassed in the MDL’s 2019 discovery order, which U.S. District Judge Dan Polster of Cleveland refused to rescind or soften in a ruling last June.

Walmart, Cohen said, resorted to “contortions” and “convoluted or illogical” interpretations of the order to contest production of the documents.

“It is vexatious,” he wrote, for Walmart to reach and pretend to see exceptions where none exist, and then use these phantom exceptions as a means to delay or avoid complying with clear court orders.”

My question, as I read Cohen’s decision, was why Walmart and its lawyers at Jones Day decided that the potential benefit of withholding the documents from the MDL repository was worth the risk of sanctions. (To be clear, Cohen did not impose monetary sanctions on Walmart, though the company must cover the cost of the newly ordered depositions. Cohen also put Walmart on notice that it faces “serious monetary fines” for any future violations of the court’s discovery orders.)

I can see why a defendant might be willing to brave sanctions to shield a revelatory document. But one of Walmart’s justifications for refusing to turn over the Delaware documents, according to Cohen’s ruling, is that it has already produced nearly all of the documents to the MDL repository. In other words, the company litigated its way into sanctions to resist turning over documents it has already revealed in this very case.

A Walmart spokesman and Walmart lawyer Tara Fumerton of Jones Day did not respond to my email messages. The company’s letters responding to plaintiffs’ motions to compel production of the Massachusetts and Delaware documents are not in the public record. (For that matter, neither are the plaintiffs’ letter briefs.) So the only public explanation for Walmart’s strategy comes from the special master’s ruling.

For context, you should know that Walmart and its fellow pharmacy defendants have not been shy about contesting the scope of discovery orders in the MDL. As I mentioned, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and other pharmacies called on Polster last year to vacate the 2019 order calling on defendants to turn over to a central repository in the MDL all materials produced in cases outside of the federal-court litigation.

The defendants argued that an April 2020 mandamus ruling from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals (2020 WL 1875174) showed that Polster had demanded overly broad discovery. Cohen and Polster held that the mandamus ruling did not undermine Polster’s discovery order, which merely called for defendants to produce in the MDL documents already produced elsewhere.

The defendants are also continuing to challenge a special master order requiring production of dispensing records from Florida and of materials related to pharmacies outside of the counties whose claims will be heard in bellwether trials.

Walmart, according to Cohen, asserted that geographic argument, as well as others, for why it was not required to produce the Massachusetts and Delaware materials.

The contested Massachusetts documents included a PowerPoint presentation from Walmart to the U.S. Justice Department as the government investigated Walmart’s opioid dispensing practices and Walmart’s nationwide list of doctors whose opioid prescriptions it would not fill.

Walmart, according to Cohen, said its nationwide list had no nexus to claims by the bellwether counties. It moreover contended that it was not required to turn over the PowerPoint it presented to the DOJ because plaintiffs did not previously object when the retailer claimed the document was shielded by federal evidentiary rules for materials arising from settlement or plea negotiations.

Walmart insisted the Delaware documents were not covered by MDL discovery orders, according to the MDL special master, because the Chancery Court litigation was over access to Walmart’s books and records, not its prospective liability for filling opioids prescriptions.

Cohen said all of Walmart’s arguments were too flimsy to bear the weight of logic. The Delaware litigation, he said, was of course related to Walmart’s prescription policies, since shareholders sought (and obtained) access to corporate records relating to those policies.

Walmart’s claim that its nationwide no-fill list is outside of the geographic scope of the MDL discovery order, Cohen said, was “fully inconsistent with the plain wording of (the order) and its animating logic.” And plaintiffs would have previously objected to Walmart’s refusal to disclose the PowerPoint, Cohen said, if they had known the company turned it over in the Massachusetts case.

So what did Walmart gain from refusing to produce the documents? An explicit admonition from the special master that he expects defendants to turn over to the MDL repository all discovery produced in non-MDL opioids cases within a week of production in the other litigation – and a warning that anyone who disobeys that rule is risking a big-money penalty.

Not exactly a winning bet by the company.

The plaintiffs steering committee in the opioids MDL sent me an email statement on the Walmart sanctions decision. “Walmart’s strategy to not produce significant and relevant liability documents in some but not other jurisdictions has failed,” it said. “The pharmacies cannot hide documents by disregarding the MDL court’s explicit and longstanding discovery orders to produce all relevant documents to the MDL repository.”

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.