Dela. judge denies WeWork's unprecedented bid to toss board members’ suit against Softbank

(Reuters) - Chancellor Andre Bouchard of Delaware Chancery Court ruled Monday that WeWork cannot voluntarily dismiss a lawsuit accusing Softbank and Vision Fund of breaching a multi-pronged agreement in which the defendants pledged to complete a $3 billion tender offer for WeWork shares in addition to providing financing to the struggling company.

Bouchard’s ruling resolved an extraordinarily unusual dispute over corporate control. The lawsuit was filed on the company’s behalf last April, after Softbank ditched the tender offer, by a special committee comprised of the two WeWork board members who had negotiated the SoftBank deal. At the time of the filing, the special committee had the backing of the company’s outside counsel at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, which even commented on the draft complaint written by the special committee’s lawyers from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

But Softbank – which by then controlled WeWork – was not at all pleased to be sued in the company's name. Softbank informed the WeWork board that it did not believe the special committee had the authority to file the suit. The company, as I’ll explain, subsequently brought in two temporary directors to evaluate the special committee’s suit. And when the temporary committee issued a report concluding that the special committee did not, in fact, have the authority to sue, WeWork sought to dismiss the case filed on its behalf.

These novel circumstances required Chancellor Bouchard to decide an issue of first impression in Chancery Court: Can a temporary board committee, created in response to a lawsuit against controlling shareholders by a previously-established board committee, be permitted to dismiss the suit?

In this case, Chancellor Bouchard said, the answer is no. Allowing the suit to proceed he said gives a shot at recovery to WeWork shareholders who were left empty-handed when Softbank abandoned the tender offer.

In a companion ruling on Monday, the chancellor denied Vision Fund’s motion to dismiss breach of contract claims, although he granted motions by Softbank and Vision Fund to dismiss the special committee’s claims for breach of fiduciary duty. Softbank did not move for dismissal of the breach of contract claims.

The WeWork special committee case will go to trial in early 2021, alongside claims by former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann.

Skadden’s role in the WeWork board litigation exemplifies the oddity of the conflict between the special committee and the rest of the board. According to Chancellor Bouchard’s opinion, Skadden was counsel to the WeWork board in the fall of 2019, as the company faced a liquidity crisis. The board created a special committee, consisting of directors Bruce Dunlevie of Benchmark Capital and former Coach CEO Lew Frankfort, to evaluate its options. Skadden worked with special committee counsel from Wilson Sonsini on the board resolutions authorizing Frankfort and Dunlevie to reach a deal with Softbank. Both directors stood to benefit handsomely from a tender offer for WeWork shares, but the board determined they were “free of any material conflict of interest.”

A Skadden partner told a WeWork investor right before the deal was finalized that the special committee was empowered to sue for specific performance if Softbank failed to complete the tender offer. And in another sign of the special committee’s authority, the disclosure statement to WeWork shareholders said that Frankfort would remain on the WeWork board, even after Softbank designees joined, through the conclusion of any litigation.

By March 2020, that litigation seemed more likely. A Skadden deal partner told Wilson Sonsini that the special committee would soon have to make a decision about whether to sue. That partner later testified that “he had no doubt that if litigation were going to ensue … the special committee would be the entity to pursue it,” according to Chancellor Bouchard. In late March, Wilson Sonsini emailed a draft complaint against Softbank and Vision Fund to Skadden lawyers. In early April, after Softbank pulled the tender offer, Skadden continued to discuss the draft complaint with Wilson Sonsini.

But by the end of month, Skadden’s view of the case shifted. Softbank had filed its own motion to dismiss the special committee suit — and had also challenged the special committee’s right to sue on behalf of the company. Skadden came up with the idea of retaining a search firm to recommend two independent directors whose only job would be to determine whether the special committee had the right to sue and whether the suit was in the best interest of the company.

WeWork approved the temporary committee of two independent directors. The temporary committee hired its own lawyers from Selendy & Gay and McDermott Will & Emery and conducted an investigation. Its conclusion: The special committee was not empowered to initiate a suit on behalf of WeWork or to maintain the suit it had filed, which was, in the temporary committee’s view, not in WeWork’s best interest in light of Softbank’s control of the company.

WeWork then sought to dismiss the special committee’s suit. It was represented by none other than Skadden Arps.

Skadden partners Robert Saunders and George Zimmerman did not respond to my email query, including a question about Skadden’s view of the special committee’s mandate. Special committee counsel William Chandler and Lori Will of Wilson Sonsini also did not respond. Neither did Softbank counsel Erik Olson and Jordan Eth of Morrison & Foerster; Vision Fund counsel John Quinn of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; or temporary WeWork committee members’ counsel David Elsberg and Maria Ginzburg of Selendy & Gay.

In deciding whether to dismiss the suit, Chancellor Bouchard opted to use the two-phase test devised by the Delaware Supreme Court in 1981’s Zapata v. Maldonado. That case involved a shareholder derivative suit, not a suit by a special board committee. But in Zapata, as in the WeWork case, the board authorized a new committee to evaluate whether to seek dismissal of a suit brought in the company’s name.

Chancellor Bouchard looked first at whether the WeWork temporary committee had reached reasonable conclusions about the special committee’s power to initiate and maintain a suit on WeWork’s behalf. He said the temporary committee failed to consider all of the extrinsic evidence – including all of Skadden’s references to the special committee’s power to sue – when it found the special committee’s suit was not authorized. In fact, the judge said, the record “provides strong evidence” that WeWork’s management actually encouraged the special committee to sue Softbank and Vision Fund.

In the second step of the Zapata analysis, Chancellor Bouchard applied his own business judgment to the dismissal motion. He determined that it would be “fundamentally unfair to the minority stockholders who tendered shares into the tender offer to dismiss this case now, less than three months before trial.” The Delaware Supreme Court, he said, has cautioned that corporate boards are entitled to rid themselves of frivolous litigation. But the special committee’s breach of contract case, Chancellor Bouchard wrote, was “clearly viable” – and Softbank tacitly admitted as much when it opted not to seek dismissal of the contract allegations.

Minority shareholders might be able to proceed derivatively against Softbank and Vision Fund, Bouchard wrote. But equity dictates that their interests be advanced in the special committee’s suit, which is being funded by the company.

It would be better if the two members of the special committee did not themselves stand to profit from the litigation, Chancellor Bouchard said. But the WeWork board was aware of that conflict when it authorized the special committee to negotiate the tender offer.

And meanwhile, the judge said, the rest of the board has its own conflicts. The temporary committee was created to appease Softbank, “the obvious controlling force behind the company.” Softbank, Chancellor Bouchard said, has “put up as many roadblocks as possible to avoid having its actions related to the tender offer judged on the merits.”

Now, as a result of Monday’s ruling, Softbank is headed for the trial it so badly wanted to squelch.