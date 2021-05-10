CPSC manufacturing rules must be free to the public, D.C. Circuit told

(Reuters) - The D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday heard arguments over whether the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission, or other agencies, can pass rules adopting voluntary industry safety standards without making them public.

Signage is seen outside of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in Rockville, Maryland, U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The dispute arises from a petition by a consumer, Lisa Milice, who alleged that the CPSC’s 2019 rule adopting (by reference) manufacturing standards for infant bath seats must be vacated because it uses standards developed by private standards-setting body ASTM International, without making those standards freely available to the public.

Instead, Milice’s lawyer Jared McClain of the New Civil Liberties Alliance told the court, the agency directed her to purchase a copy of the standards for more than $50, or to travel to the agency’s office in Bethesda, Maryland, where she could view, but not photocopy, the full standards.

Courtney Dixon of the U.S. Department of Justice, arguing for the CPSC, said federal law allowed the agency to incorporate private industry standards by reference.

The panel – Circuit Judges Judith Rogers, Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins – did not clearly indicate which way it would rule.

The judges expressed concern about the CPSC’s rulemaking process, but also about Milice’s standing to bring the petition, since she had not submitted a comment to the CPSC in the period between the agency’s publication of the rule in the Federal Register in September 2019 and its effective date in December 2019.

McClain argued that the rule must be vacated because the CPSC had not followed the requirements under the Administrative Procedure Act and Freedom of Information Act to make it reasonably available.

“We think that reasonable availability means it must be published somewhere in the public domain,” McClain said.

While ASTM has since made the rule public on its website, it did not do so until after the rule took effect. McClain said it was the CPSC’s responsibility to ensure availability.

“What the agency can’t do is relinquish control over that availability,” he said.

Dixon said Milice could have submitted a comment objecting to the lack of public disclosure in the 60 days following the rule’s initial publication.

“She had all of the information she needed before her at the time to file the challenge she’s filed right now,” Dixon said. “What she couldn’t do is what she did here, which is to just stay silent for five months.”

Millett and Rogers both pressed Dixon on how a consumer could comment on the rule when the ASTM standards were not public.

“I just asked you how the Commission thought this was going to work and I didn’t get an answer from you,” Millett said at one point.

Kevin Fee of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, representing ASTM as amicus, said ASTM normally makes standards to be incorporated into federal rules public, but was not aware of the rule at issue at the time. He said a ruling that the CPSC must publish the full texts of standards incorporated by reference would “dramatically undermine the private standards development ecosystem.” ASTM said in its amicus brief that it depends on licensing fees to fund its work of setting industry standards.

The case is Milice v. Consumer Product Safety Commission, D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, No. 21-1071.

For Milice: Jared McClain of the New Civil Liberties Alliance

For CPSC: Courtney Dixon of the U.S. Department of Justice

For ASTM: J. Kevin Fee of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius