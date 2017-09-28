FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., foreign banks given one-year extension to submit 'living wills' - Federal Reserve
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
September 28, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 21 days ago

U.S., foreign banks given one-year extension to submit 'living wills' - Federal Reserve

Michelle Price

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Eight of the largest U.S. banks and 82 foreign banks will have an extra year to submit their so-called living wills outlining how they would be unwound in the event of bankruptcy, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The eight domestic U.S. banks granted the extension are Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, State Street Corp and Wells Fargo & Co.

Under the Dodd-Frank reform act, the largest U.S. banks must present plans that explain how they would be unwound in the case of a financial crisis without shaking the broader economy.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.