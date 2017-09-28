FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court upholds Bin Laden son-in-law's conviction
#U.S. Legal News
September 28, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 21 days ago

U.S. appeals court upholds Bin Laden son-in-law's conviction

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday upheld the conviction of Suleiman Abu Ghaith, a son-in-law of Osama bin Laden, on terrorism-related charges.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Abu Ghaith’s argument that the evidence did not support his conviction for conspiring to murder Americans.

It also rejected Abu Ghaith’s arguments that the indictment did not sufficiently allege he had provided material support of terrorism, and that his jury was instructed improperly.

Abu Ghaith was convicted by a Manhattan jury in March 2014 of conspiring to kill Americans, conspiring to provide material support for terrorists, and providing such support. He is serving a life sentence.

