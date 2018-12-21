Democratic lawmaker to call Trump chief of staff to testify on consumer issues

Congresswoman Maxine Waters addresses the audience at the 'Ain't I a Woman?' Sojourner Truth lunch, during the three-day Women's Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., October 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top House of Representatives Democrat said Thursday she wants President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to testify before her committee about his work overhauling the U.S. consumer watchdog.

Representative Maxine Waters, who will chair the House Financial Services Committee in the New Year, said she expects his “full and complete cooperation” as the panel reviews the work of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

“I am writing to inform you that while your time running the Consumer Bureau may be over, the time for accountability for your actions is about to begin,” she said in a letter to him.

Mulvaney, who is also the director of the administration’s Office of Management and Budget, served as the CFPB’s acting director for one year. He was replaced earlier this month by Kathy Kraninger, Trump’s pick for the bureau’s full-time director.

Trump announced Mulvaney would be his chief of staff on a temporary basis earlier this month, replacing the outgoing John Kelly, who is leaving the post at the end of December.

While leading the CFPB, Mulvaney moved to drastically overhaul the agency, which was created in the wake of the 2007-09 global financial crisis to protect consumers from predatory lenders.

Mulvaney, who said the agency had overreached its statutory authority under the administration of former President Barack Obama, shelved several rules and pulled back on enforcement.

In her letter, Waters accused Mulvaney of pursuing actions “harmful to consumers” and said she plans to review them.

An OMB spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.