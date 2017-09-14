U.S. Justice Department mulls changing corporate prosecution policy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is reviewing its policies over how it prosecutes corporate white collar crimes and may be making some changes “in the near future,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Heritage Foundation, Rosenstein told the audience the department is reviewing the “Yates Memo,” a document released by his predecessor, Sally Yates, which urged prosecutors to focus on holding individuals accountable in corporate crime cases.

“It is under review, and I anticipate that there may be some changes to the policy on corporate prosecutions,” Rosenstein said.