U.S. SEC chair Gensler says new climate risk rules will require companies to detail, measure commitments to mitigating climate change

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing on the SEC on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) told an audience of public company executives on Tuesday that its pending climate risk disclosure rules will require companies to detail, measure commitments to mitigating climate change.

Gary Gensler added that while many companies have offered public commitments to climate change, he is curious about how many firms measure it.

“Yes, it’s about the future. Yes, it might be aspiration, but then what stands behind [those commitments]? ,” Gensler said. “You can’t really manage what you’re not measuring.”