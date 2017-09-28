U.S. House approves bill to extend FAA, hurricane tax relief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted to approve a bill to allow the Federal Aviation Administration to continue to operate and a package of tax relief bills to aid hurricane victims despite objections from Democrats.

Authorization for the FAA is set to expire on Saturday, the end of the budget year. The bill, which now goes to the Senate, will extend this for another six months as Congress debates whether to privatize the country’s air traffic control system and considers new airline passenger protections. The bill also extends three healthcare programs, but would not extend a children’s healthcare program and Community Health Centers that are set to expire on Saturday. It also has some flood relief provisions to which some Democrats objected.