FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anthem will not sell individual Obamacare plans in Maine next year
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
September 27, 2017 / 4:18 PM / 22 days ago

Anthem will not sell individual Obamacare plans in Maine next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it will not offer individual Obamacare plans in Maine in 2018, citing uncertainty in government operations, including around the future of cost-sharing reduction subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

The announcement comes a day after the latest failure by the U.S. Senate to come up with enough votes to advance a plan to repeal and replace the ACA, often referred to as Obamacare.

Insurers must sign government contracts detailing where they will offer 2018 coverage by midnight on Wednesday.

Anthem has previously announced its intention to pare back 2018 Obamacare offerings in several states, including Nevada and Georgia.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.