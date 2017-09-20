FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pelosi calls DACA deal a first step toward comprehensive immigration reform
#U.S. Legal News
September 21, 2017 / 1:34 AM / a month ago

Pelosi calls DACA deal a first step toward comprehensive immigration reform

Amanda Becker

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that supporting undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, the so-called “Dreamers,” was a “first step” towards broader reform.

“Comprehensive immigration reform is our goal. We think this is a good first step,” Pelosi told a briefing, referring to legislation that would protect the roughly 800,000 people once covered by the DACA program.

She said she hoped Congress could later achieve comprehensive immigration reform to help all undocumented immigrants, but “we have to save the Dreamers now.”

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
