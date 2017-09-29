FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says WTO appeal ruling could be blocked - trade sources
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
September 29, 2017 / 4:45 PM / in 21 days

U.S. says WTO appeal ruling could be blocked - trade sources

Tom Miles

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States surprised a meeting of the World Trade Organization’s dispute settlement body on Friday by saying that, as adoption of a recent appeal ruling had not been subject to the usual “consensus” principle, any country could block it, trade sources said.

A U.S. representative told the meeting that appeals rulings needed to be backed by three judges. It argued that, in the recent case, the fact that two judges had already left the job by the time the report came out meant the report was not official unless all WTO members at the meeting recognised it as such, the sources said.

The U.S. move was seen as an attempt to gain leverage in its bid to reform the dispute settlement system, but could potentially be used to block any appeal ruling without the full complement of judges, the sources said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.