Litigation funding giant Burford touts recoveries amid sagging profit

Litigation funder Burford Capital Ltd on Wednesday released its financial results for 2020, announcing a 72% increase in total realizations to $608 million, even as both income and profit slipped.

According to a statement from Burford chairman Sir Peter Middleton, more than half of the company’s 2020 realizations – $337 million – came in the form of recoveries from the company’s “core litigation finance portfolio.” Burford’s asset management and related business accounted for the remainder.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sjxpHP