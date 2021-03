Day Pitney on Tuesday said it will combine with Rhode Island law firm Howland Evangelista Kohlenberg, a move that bolsters its trusts and estates and individual clients work.

The merger, set to go live July 1, will expand Connecticut-based Day Pitney’s footprint into Rhode Island, adding Howland Evangelista Kohlenberg’s Providence office and nine lawyers.

