Law firms across the country, including Baker McKenzie, Dykema Gossett and Haynes and Boone, kicked off 2021 with announcements of new senior leaders at the helm, while others, like King & Spalding, are giving longtime chiefs another term.

The leaders step into their positions as the pandemic continues to reshape the legal industry.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/38dB2HW