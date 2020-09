Virtual law firm FisherBroyles has brought on mergers and acquisitions partner Soren Lindstrom from Alston & Bird, the firm announced Thursday.

Lindstrom, who joins FisherBroyles in Dallas and New York, called the firm’s model the “future of law firms,” saying the firm can leverage talent and technology to benefit clients without “unnecessary overhead,” and citing billing rate flexibility.

