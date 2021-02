Nixon Peabody on Monday named Boston-based Stephen Zubiago, who has headed its business and finance department for the past decade, as the firm’s new chief executive and managing partner.

Zubiago takes the reins from Andrew Glincher, who has served in the role since 2011 and is now senior chairman and partner at the 600-lawyer firm.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ambesV