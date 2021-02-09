Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Big Law partners' migration to virtual and hybrid firms isn't letting up

By Sara Merken

Virtual and other non-traditional law firms, which snapped up Big Law talent throughout last year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced firms’ offices to shutter, are continuing to add to their platforms.

In one of the latest hires, Jonathan Rosen, a former federal and state prosecutor, joined Rimon as a partner in Washington, D.C., this week from Polsinelli, where he was co-chair of the firm’s False Claims Act defense group.

