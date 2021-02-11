Report sees 'tipping point' as market for law firm alternatives hits $14 billion

Rising demand from corporate legal departments and law firms has pushed the market for alternative legal service providers to new heights, with law firms’ own ALSP subsidiaries growing fastest, a new report found.

The ALSP market, which includes legal services from independent providers, law firm “captive” entities and the Big Four, reached nearly $14 billion by the end of 2019, said Thursday’s report from the Thomson Reuters Institute, the Center on Ethics and the Legal Profession at Georgetown Law and the University of Oxford’s business school.

