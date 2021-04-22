Buckley joins subsidiary craze as firms market tech-enabled solutions

Buckley is marketing a new regulatory research tool for financial services companies and others, launching a subsidiary, Winnow Solutions, that capitalizes on the firm’s brand, gives it a new source of revenue and could steer new business to its lawyers.

The law firm, which caters mainly to the financial services industry, is the latest to debut a subsidiary promising tech-enabled solutions for clients. While its scope may be more limited than some other recent law firm subsidiaries that function as captive alternative legal service providers, Buckley leaders touted the venture as part of a broader industry shift.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3tKLVt5