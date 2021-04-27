With fresh funding, Clio becomes a legal practice management 'unicorn'

Cloud-based legal technology company Clio said Tuesday it is now valued at $1.6 billion after raising $110 million in a new funding round, as the company sees rising demand for its software products for law firms.

The Vancouver, Canada-based company touted the growth investment - which Clio says makes it the first legal practice management unicorn - as a “historic moment in the growth of legal technology.”

