Westlaw News

With fresh funding, Clio becomes a legal practice management 'unicorn'

By Sara Merken

1 Min Read

Cloud-based legal technology company Clio said Tuesday it is now valued at $1.6 billion after raising $110 million in a new funding round, as the company sees rising demand for its software products for law firms.

The Vancouver, Canada-based company touted the growth investment - which Clio says makes it the first legal practice management unicorn - as a “historic moment in the growth of legal technology.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sY7FQM

