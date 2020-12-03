E-discovery market consolidation continues with 'nine-figure' Exterro acquisition

Two software vendors are joining forces to offer law firms, companies, law enforcement and others the promise of a single platform for their legal governance, risk and compliance needs.

In the latest M&A deal involving e-discovery this year, Exterro, an e-discovery and information governance company, has acquired digital forensic investigation tech provider AccessData, the companies said Thursday, pegging the value of the transaction in the nine-figures. The financial specifics of the deal were not disclosed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lDSB7h