Ben Williams, the founder and former head of U.K. law firm Allen & Overy’s flexible lawyering business Peerpoint, has joined law company Elevate, the company said Thursday.

Williams, who joins the company in London, will lead Elevate’s contracts services business unit, a part of the market that the company’s general counsel touted as “growing rapidly.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3vCmNpD