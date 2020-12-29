Epiq launches new service for in-house legal departments

Legal services provider Epiq Systems Inc is aiming to help corporate legal departments supplement their teams with talent on an as-needed basis with a new offering unveiled Tuesday.

Epiq’s service seeks to assist in-house legal departments in navigating business challenges such as keeping up with a surge in workload or filling in the gaps during a hiring freeze - issues that have become even more prevalent for some companies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

