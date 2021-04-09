Q&A: Why Factor's CEO says part of the market for legal services is still 'untapped'

The arrival of new CEO Varun Mehta in January 2020 marked the start of a busy year for legal managed services provider Factor.

The Axiom spin-out company rebranded, brought on additional new leadership, announced a partnership with a major law firm and secured fresh investment. Mehta, said Factor - formerly Axiom Managed Solutions before the rebranding - hired over 200 people last year globally. Among the hires was legal technology veteran Ed Sohn, who joined from EY Law to be head of solutions.

