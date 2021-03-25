Former Allen & Overy leader Ballheimer joins board at Axiom spinoff Factor

Factor has added to its board of directors Andrew Ballheimer, the former global managing partner of U.K. law firm Allen & Overy, the alternative legal services provider said Thursday.

The move aligns with Factor’s stated goal of bridging the gap between “traditional law” and “new law.” Ballheimer joins the company’s board after departing the firm last year after more than 33 years, including 15 years in senior management roles.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PrgtAS