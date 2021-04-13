Orrick tech lab spins off first independent product, pitching more client control

A software platform developed at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe is making its official debut as an independent company on Tuesday, becoming the first product to hit the market from the law firm’s technology lab.

Joinder, run by former Orrick partner Don Keller and startup veteran Jim Brock, aims to help corporate legal departments manage deadlines, tasks and records by offering a single “system-of-record” to keep all legal work in one place.

