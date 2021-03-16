The first nonlawyer-owned law firm takes root in Utah's innovation 'sandbox'

After the Utah Supreme Court authorized a program last summer aiming to test out innovative legal services delivery models, a Spokane, Wash.-based registered agent services company was finally able to do something it had been wanting to do for over a decade: offer legal advice.

“It was earth-shattering,” said Tom Glover, president of Northwest Registered Agent LLC. Now, empowered by the Utah decision, Northwest is unveiling Law on Call, which the company says is the first entirely nonlawyer-owned law firm in the United States.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qRawKl