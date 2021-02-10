New Mayer Brown innovation chief: 'It's not just the shiny technology' driving change

With transformative trends creating opportunities and new challenges for law firms, Mayer Brown has formalized its innovation efforts by adding its first global chief innovation officer.

The firm promoted Amol Bargaje, who has led the firm’s IT practice and client services work since 2018, into the role this week. He said the new departmental structure brings together professionals from his existing team with others already focused on legal process improvement and knowledge management.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cWRbUV