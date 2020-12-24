Q&A: Orrick's Observatory offers shortcut through legal tech tangles

As the legal technology gold rush continues, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe wants to serve as an outfitting guide for clients and others trying to make the most of the innovation boom.

Wendy Butler Curtis, Orrick’s chief innovation officer, spoke with Reuters recently about the Observatory, an interactive platform the firm launched in November with information on more than 600 technologies.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2WKrIVq